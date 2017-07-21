Transcript for Zedd on Liam Payne and Alessia Cara collaboration: 'I love to work with people who I love'

So great to have you all here in central park. You got a very excited crowd and I want to talk to you a little bit it, Liam, zedd has said he could not have finished "Get low" without you. You also -- Thank you. Yeah. You're also steaming up the charts with "Strip that down." How would you describe your music? It's a bit varied. I did a bit more R and bb song and did this together. He's an amazing guy to work with and extremely talented so it's a blessing for me to be next to him. Alessia, this was a bold move, you said. It's gone double platinum. Thought I would add that in there. All these teen choice nominations. Did you know it would be a hit. I knew it was a great song obviously and know working with zedd, I knew it would be awesome. He is great but, of course, I didn't expect it to be like as big as it is so I'm really grateful and it's awesome. It plays on repeat in my house. Thanks. Zedd, any other artist you're working with collaborate next. There's a lot I love. I love to work with people who I love. That's all that marys to me. Doesn't matterho you are as long as I think you're great I'm going to want to work with you

