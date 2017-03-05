Transcript for Zoe Saldana on her 'fangirl' moment on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' set

And we have a great audience inside with us this morning. You know we also have a great guest. Oh, boy, she's from "Star trek," "Avatar" and now "Guardians of the galaxy volume 2." What can she not do? Please welcome Zoe Saldana. ??? Get a little bit closer ??? I love this intro. Hey, everybody. You're beautiful. Thank you, thank you. You know how to make an entrance. Thank you so much. Good morning. Yes. Do you love the smoke? I do. I wish my husband would have that intro for me. It would be amazing. We can arrange that. Such a cool character and the way you play her, she's flying and there and, oh, but you're afraid of heights. Well, yeah, I mean, if you're told to jump 30 feet and you have your wire and your wire has no tension and you're free-falling, you're going to be afraid of heights too. You're thinking something went wrong. You're thinking it's over. You forget to speak English. Do the fall end with no tension -- You're just supposed to look cool while you're falling. I'd be scared to death. In yes. I couldn't do it. I couldn't do more than that. I was done. I'm like I'm stunted out. You say you forget to speak English when you're falling. Project the language you're speaking cannot be aired on TV anyway. No. You know, this movie has lots of action in this movie but one thing I love about it, also a lot of funny humor, a lot of -- hilarious and we have a little clip of it we'll show everybody right now in oh. What was that story you told me about zardoo -- Who? He owned a magic boat. David hasselhoff? Right. Not a magic boat. A talking car. Why did he talk again? To help him fight crime and to be supportive. As a child, you would carry his picture in your pocket and you would tell all the other children that he was your father but that he was out of town. Shooting "Knight rider" or touring with his band in Germany. I told you that when I was drunk. Why do you bring it up now. I love that story. I hate that story. So funny. I think it works with this movie, you see a film that is aesthetically so fantastical and see a green alien and then this and that and you're expecting it to be dramatic and to be super mysterious and impressive when it's comical and when these characters are broken and they screw up so much. It kind of humanizes them even though they're not meant to be human. I feel like that juxtaposition is what worked really beautifully and it's thanks to James, I have to say. He's a great guy, good director. How do your kids like the green makeup? At first it was so cute to see like their thought, they looked at me and were like, momma? Yes, it's me. They hear my voice and they go, and their papa go is is gamorra. Hope. Yeah, yeah, momma knows the hulk. Down with the hulk. So you have three boys at home now. Three boys. Four because it's four males, yeah. So being on set was relaxing? Well, you know, I'm one of those. I can be with my kids all day because they're the most delicious little things I've ever met and talk about aliens to me, I come from a family of women so being sort of outnumbered is new, strange and I'm adjusting to it but I'm accepting this ironic challenge that the universe has sent me. I'm getting to know men on their most primitive like basic level from their inception and I'm very -- I'm deeply humbled every day. You guys are fantastic. Beautiful. Say it like you mean it. I mean it. Before that I would have been like, yeah, they're all right. The image I got was like momma, we want food. And every day is like, no, you can't have your Paci. Aaargh! And then the other one sees it, rrr and my husband, oh, good morning, coffee. No, you've had enough coffee. Rrrr. As George said, must have been nice to have time on the set and then to get into character, took like four hours to make you -- Yeah. What did you do during all that time. I talk. I talk my team to death and they stipes have to put -- blast music so I get the message to shut up. I talk. I catch up at e-mails. I leave at 2:30 this the morning so my heart goes out to working parents because I'd go to work and see that pain in fathers and mothers and to rip away from your children for the amount of time this film takes -- it's a long process, four hours of makeup, 16-hour days because it's a big movie, green screen, technology, blah, blah, blah so you're away from your family but we all stick together and we became a family so I have a great deal of respect and love for like not just the cast and my director, but the whole crew, man, the class act so the one thing I really want to ask when you guys go see the movie because you guys are going to see the movie, right? Is to please just stay for those credits and if you see a couple of those names, because it's a lot of people that worked on this movie just send a thank you to the ether because they sacrificed so much of their time. Our crew is fantastic. That is so lovely. You guys are loved too. Another thing you do, though, with your kids and your family, you have dance parties so we saw your character gamorra's character and the green machine. That's your character's move. Mice. When you're not in character, does that resemble your personal dance moves? Yes, it's come to this, yes. Anything to get these boys to eat their vegetables, yes, I will do that. We had so much fun yesterday. Kurt Russell was on and the day before Chris was on. Can you give one quick glimpse into what it was like -- they are both delicious to juice your expression. Pratt is delicious. He should have his morning show. His night show. He should just be on air all the time. He's just a naturally funny person. And you enjoy spending time with him. He's good-hearted. He has not changed and he has all the qualities that a superstar needs to have, I have to say it honestly. Kurt Russell, the best head of hair. On a man. And we were always, always so cool like talking to him like yeah, yeah. And then he would turn around to get coffee and you're like. That's Kurt Russell. And Sylvester Stallone in the movie so we're with tango and cash. Can't beat that. That you cannot. Everybody will see this movie. It is "Guardians of the galaxy volume 2" and hits theaters on Friday. Make sure you go do that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.