Chris and Heidi Powell's Top Body Transformation Tips

The inspirational trainer-couple Chris and Heidi Powell appeared on "Good Morning America" today to share some of their best tips for people looking to lose weight and lead healthier lifestyles in the New Year.

Chris Powell, who worked as a trainer on the TV show "Extreme Weight Loss" and Heidi Powell, who joined her husband on the spinoff "Extreme Weight Loss: Love Can't Wait" have helped scores of people across the country achieve their fitness goals.

The couple told "GMA" that their "No. 1 transformation tool" that has been a "game-changer for everyone we've ever worked with, including ourselves" is what they call the "Power Promise." The fitness gurus describe the "Power Promise" as a "single, simple, attainable commitment that you know you can keep every day."

The "Power Promise" activates your transformation, according to the Powells.

Here are the five simple steps they shared with "GMA" to assist you in keeping your "Power Promise":

1. Make it so small that it is virtually unbreakable.

2. Declare it -- loudly and obnoxiously, if necessary -- to yourself and those around you. And make sure you say “I will” as opposed to “I want to.” That adds extra power to your promise!

3. As you build your confidence in keeping your Power Promise you may add more, but only make as many promises at one time as you know you can keep.

4. Prepare, prepare, prepare ... and prepare. You must aggressively defend this promise to keep your transformation alive!

5. Be patient with yourself and set realistic expectations. No matter how hard you try or how solid your intentions are, you will slip up from time to time. We all do -- us included -- and not only is this OK, but it means that you are human after all. Huh ... who knew? Learn from that slip-up and begin again.