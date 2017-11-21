Formerly conjoined twins sent home 5 months after separation

Nov 21, 2017, 8:34 AM ET
A pair of formerly conjoined twins are being discharged from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving after a successful surgery to separate them.
A pair of formerly conjoined twins are being discharged from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving after a successful surgery to separate them.

Erin and Abby Delaney were born joined at the head on July 24, 2016 -- 10 weeks premature. In June, they underwent a rare separation surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Erin and Abby suffered from brain bleeds after the surgery and were even placed in an induced coma for a few weeks.

However, five months later, the girls are thriving and were sent home to North Carolina on Monday, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said in a press release.

"The girls are inspiring," Heather Delaney, mother to Erin and Abby, said in a statement. "As their parents, it is very neat for Riley [Delaney, their father] and me to have a front-row seat to this and watch them overcome these incredible obstacles. We cannot wait to see what their future holds!"

Though the girls will require additional surgeries as they mature, the team that separated them is optimistic about their futures.

And their parents are thrilled the girls are coming home.

"Riley and I are so grateful for the care our girls have received here and so excited to take them home -- just in time for the holidays," Heather Delaney said.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has separated 24 sets of conjoined twins since 1957, the hospital said.

