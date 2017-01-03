Mother-Daughter's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey Goes Beyond 100-Day Challenge

What started as a 100-day weight loss challenge in 2014 became a lasting inspirational story for Cheryl and Tessa Shaw, a mother and daughter team from Mahwah, New Jersey.

“She came to me one day and she’s like, ‘Mom we’ve got to do something,’ and it just spiraled from there,” Cheryl, 52, said on “Good Morning America” today of their initial approach to losing weight. “We found this little website, Give It 100, and we’d go there every day and post a 10-second video. Every day we’d say, ‘What are we doing for fitness today?’ We came up with food, we came up with routines.”

The pair posted fitness-related videos every day for the first 100 days. Both have lost weight and gained a healthier lifestyle too, but they decided to keep going far beyond the 100 days.

“I think I’m down 50 [pounds],” Cheryl said of her current weight. “At one point I did get down to 150 and then I hurt my knee.”

“I was highest [at] 185 and my lowest was 125,” Tessa, 19, added.

Their efforts have gone viral after "Star Trek" actor George Takei recently posted a video of them on Facebook, which racked up 37 million views.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Cheryl said of the overnight social media attention. “All of a sudden I’m getting ‘boom, boom, boom,’ and I’m going, ‘What the heck’s going on here?’ It was so funny.”

Both mother and daughter agree it’s helpful to stick to a routine for motivation.

“It’s a lifetime deal and I’m not getting any younger,” said Cheryl. “She has become the mother of the duo. She’s like, ‘Mom, what are you doing now? What are you eating? C’mon Mom.’ And now I’m like sneaking food into my room, I’m hiding food—I’ve become the teenager.”

Their advice for people looking to shed the holiday pounds in the new year?

“Just get out there,” said Tessa. “Don’t get nervous when you go into the gym. I know that was my biggest setback. I used to walk into the gym and I’d get so nervous because people would look at you and you get self-conscious. I just did it, I did my own thing and I didn’t worry about anybody else. I said, ‘This is for me and I’ve got to love myself.’”