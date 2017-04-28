Former President George HW Bush released from hospital after treatment for pneumonia

Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Texas hospital after receiving treatment for pneumonia.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital earlier this month after a persistent cough led to a pneumonia diagnosis, according to his staff.

This is his third hospitalization just this year. In January, the former president was hospitalized for 12 days after contracting pneumonia. He recovered enough to toss the coin at the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5. However, Bush was again hospitalized after the event for reasons that were not disclosed at the time.

This week, Bush's physician, Dr. Clint Doerr, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, said the former president was still in the hospital due to "chronic bronchitis."

“While President Bush has recovered from pneumonia, he continues to deal with the effects of chronic bronchitis, which is a condition more prevalent with age. This means his airway has a constant, low-level of inflammation that can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia," Doerr said in a statement.

Doerr said Bush is expected to continue "aggressive respiratory treatments" to help treat the effects of chronic bronchitis after being discharged.

