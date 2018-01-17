Read President Donald Trump's full physical report

Jan 17, 2018, 11:27 AM ET
PHOTO: Physician to U.S. President Donald Trump Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks during the daily White House press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Jan. 16, 2018 in Washington.PlayAlex Wong/Getty Images
WATCH Trump's 'overall health is excellent,' says doctor

The White House released the two-page report on President Donald Trump's physical, all of the details of which were read at the press briefing on Tuesday.

Presidential physician Dr. Ronny Jackson said Trump's "overall health is excellent" and noted that he is "above average based on age and sex."

However, Jackson said he suggested that Trump lose 10 to 15 pounds over the next year by improving his diet and exercising more. He said that Trump "is more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part, but we're going to do both."

He also described a cognitive exam that he gave the president. Details of that exam and other testing that was completed are included in the report below.

