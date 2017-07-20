Sen. John McCain’s diagnosis: What to know about glioblastoma

On Wednesday, the office of Senator John McCain released a statement indicating that he had been diagnosed with a brain cancer known as glioblastoma multiforme. The statement indicated that the discovery was made following a surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye, and doctors at the Mayo clinic performed surgery to remove the tumor. The press release further noted that a follow up scan following his procedure revealed that the tumor tissue had been fully removed by “imaging criteria” and that the senator has been recovering well.

Below are answers to some common questions about glioblastoma.

What is glioblastoma, and why is it dangerous?

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a tumor that develops in the connective tissue of the brain, originating in brain cells called astrocytes. It is a relatively rare disease that doctors estimate only strikes three people per 100,000. This cancer is most commonly found in patients older than 60. Unlike many other cancers, glioblastoma does not spread to other organs in the body; instead, it remains in the brain, growing quickly and invading surrounding tissues. As these cancerous cells divide, their growth affects the rest of the brain by compressing adjacent structures.

What are some of the common symptoms of glioblastoma?

Patients with this type of tumor can experience a range of symptoms such as headaches, nausea, difficulty with speech or vision, weakness or even seizures prior to diagnosis. If doctors suspect brain cancer, they will order imaging of the brain using a CT scan or MRI to try and detect a mass. While the results of imaging may suggest the presence of a tumor, a conclusive diagnosis requires the removal of cells from the area of concern, which are then tested to see if they are cancerous.

What is the prognosis?

Currently, glioblastoma is considered to be an incurable form of cancer. While the prognosis can vary from one patient to the next, depending on the specific features of the cancer and how well the patient is functioning, the outlook is generally poor.

Studies show a median survival range –- that is, the amount of time before which half of patients have died and half are still alive -– at between 6 and 14 months. However, a very small percentage of patients may exceed this and live for several years. The patient’s baseline health and age are important predictors, as well as their response to subsequent therapy.

Other factors that can influence the prognosis are the location of the cancer on the brain, the genetic profile of the tumor and the extent to which doctors are able to remove the bulk of the tumor through surgery. There is no single prognosis for this cancer; individual cases differ dramatically and approaches to treatment are highly personalized.

How is it treated?

After a diagnosis of glioblastoma has been confirmed, a team of doctors representing different specialties will formulate a plan for treatment, which usually involves surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. If it’s determined, as in McCain’s case, that surgery is appropriate, neurosurgeons will attempt to remove as much of the cancer as possible, while preserving adjacent healthy brain tissue.

Because glioblastoma tends to infiltrate deeply into surrounding tissues in the brain, patients will continue to have residual cancer cells following surgery –- even with a “complete resection,” as was reported in McCain’s case.

For this reason, the next step in treatment often involves chemotherapy and radiation in order to eliminate the residual cancer cells not removed during surgery. This phase typically involves weeks of therapy to treat the remaining cancer, which may leave the patient very weak and at risk of additional complications. Patients may undergo repeat imaging of the brain to assess recurrence, as well as close monitoring with different specialists.

Decisions regarding the length –- as well as the types –- of treatment must balance the patient’s own fitness to undergo these treatments against their effectiveness. Doctors often tailor therapy according to the patient’s tolerance.

There are new forms of therapy using the body’s own immune cells, reprogrammed to attack cancer. The research behind these treatments is still in the initial stages, but so far these "immunotherapy" treatments have shown some promise in other forms of cancer, such as melanoma.

Will Garneau, M.D., is an internal medicine resident at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Trisha Pasricha, Dr. Devika Umashanker and Dr. Nicole Van Groningen contributed to this report.