Study finds more young, white people developing and dying from colorectal cancer

Death rates from colorectal cancer for adults aged 20 to 54 are increasing by 1 percent each year, according to a new study, a rise that appears to be driven by an increase in the number of younger white adults getting and dying from this disease.

Colorectal cancer rates increasing sharply among younger adults, study finds

Specifically, researchers from the American Cancer Society analyzed demographic trends between 1970 and 2014 noted that the increase in death rates was confined to white individuals ages 30-39 (since 1995), and ages 40 to 54 (since 2005). The results were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association today.

In contrast, black individuals had death rates from this cancer that declined from 0.4 percent to 1.1 percent annually, on average.

COMMENTS: It is important to note that the mortality rate in 2014 between the two populations differ at baseline. For white individuals CRC mortality rates in 2014 were 4.1 percent, while for black individuals the rate of CRC mortality is 6.1 percent, demonstrating that overall mortality from CRC is still higher for black individuals, despite changing mortality rates between the populations. Researchers did not study the reasons behind this discrepancy, and causes of death were generated from death certificate data.