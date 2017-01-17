Transcript for 10% Happier: George Stephanopoulos

Hey I'm Dan Harris I am a fidgety skeptical newsman who had a panic attack lives on Good Morning America to describe sentence. We'll leave for cancer path that led me to something I always thought was ridiculous. Meditation. I wrote a book about it months and that. And now starting this podcast. Try to figure out if there's anything beyond 10% basically here's one on that. Can be an ambitious person who is nonetheless driving or enlightenment where that thing. Let's start the show. I should explain what organ. I'm Dan Harris that's George Stephanopoulos. Saturday here -- your camera there. This is the 10% have your pockets were doing this is special edition effort. And innumerable reasons Obama because you're on that's one reason might special also were doing this because the inauguration is come and support and oppose the senate. In timely fashion and also we're gonna live on FaceBook zone and on abcnews.com. I should say this by way of introduction for the public. Point old 1% of humanity who doesn't knowingly or even a household name since the ninety's. And I've been honored continent colleague since 2000 when I reach joining you were here since 98 and 9797. That twenty years and twenty years on inauguration 10 really Bradley it was the inauguration. The Clinton's second term. Interest. And so you are also just have already knows the chief anchor here at ABC news which I guess makes him I'm Boston some level and partly. Certainly it certainly simulate up to for her and who's been agree advisor to me at many points smoker you're also the cohost of Good Morning America. And the host of this weekly dirt that I'm C every Sunday morning that's right that's right which is really conference actually. And Yurman tickers so let's start that this this is this is a podcast ostensibly about meditation though in this in this case that they were not well lot of stuff and you're jumping off point yes exactly it always sort of gets in the strangers so how did you start meditating. I had some friends have been too I should take it's a longer story that cohort I first. I first thought about it got into that back when I was in the Clinton White House this is back in the early 1990s. And eight and has. Some friends to. We're deep believers in him transcendental meditation TM and I was at the time. First even I trust of these friends quite reluctant because my my one hook in. With TM was through this university. They have gotten in Iowa via relation right you must have run crusted as a campaign and at the time that John England's it you know brilliant man. I was I think thinking about running for president maybe in 1996. And I ended up having some sort of meeting. And you know. Lately John. He's the head of that universe okay. In which is at maharishi you know yeah and I exactly music and music physicist. I'm that they had some ideas about how like if everybody is mrs. intently at world peace yes yes little out there yet. And sorrow at some questions based on that but I did try and it and a friend. Gave me in my trend and taught me. It just didn't take in journalism. My in my life at the time or my state of mind at the time spirit time. I couldn't keep it going. Kate Kaiser says he read your friends who were into TM transcendental meditation where today. Political folks Hollywood folks just personal life. Back panda. It was in the person is at the with a one pursues really didn't really Tommy was kind it was from California but a political type but he just said. A wholly different cat gets detached. Interesting lovely man and and this time around I had. This is now I guess about five years ago. President Jerry Seinfeld who's been I guess meditating cents. He seventeen. Really yeah knowing nod and a long long long time and we are talking about it and we were just having congress and he commits me try again. And where you stress at this point your life position on on you know I was cited. Exhausted I didn't I was about. At three. Years into Jim day hankering. Anchoring GMA. Still doing this week. Many many many Sundays. Two young girls. And anybody's done Jimmy aggravate every day we'll tell you never really get used to schedule even remotely it even if you're a morning person. Like me. It's a physically grueling job just four million reasons are again more than five hours sleep a night however sixth generally. Six as good as it fantastic. And part of you know what we're telling him and part of the way and it read about it time. And met with the additive which foundation Bob Roth is just did an amazing teacher amazing man and he helped convince me that it would just you know take all the meta physics out of it. And just focus. A day health and stress benefits. And I thought about that in tried it and spend my Ford hours of Bob over four days and having this today cents. It'll keep you for the uninitiated what is transcendental meditation how does it work. What it is is. You are given a monitor and does that worry you repeat yourself sound sound is what they call decades it's it's a sound. And you repeat yourself silently and simply tried to. Focus on that monitor for twenty minutes twice a day. What ends at what I think ends up were in action I can't explain why networks are likely to use that I was surprised I was skeptical. And from the moment I understood the practice. And doesn't take long. To learn I could feel the benefits. I'm know what it is is your you focus on the senator Reid says alike can first to you would of the objection 120 minutes a day. An additional forty minutes and the twenty minutes twice today and scheduled to crazy. And I can't. Get these thoughts out of my head. My mind is always racing no matter how much are trying to focus on the monitor I think the genius for me at least this practice is that. The first ten it is to accept the fact your mind is always going to be anything. And when it happens you accept it and move on and just try to bring your mind. Back back to the Matra. What I can pay what it feels like when it's happening. Is. A combination. Dreaming sleep being resting. Clarity while the same time that to varying degrees at different times again one of the things that Bob especially taught me is that. Even on days when it doesn't feel like you're getting much out of the meditation. Something's happening. And the united guess that the analogies is even when every. Even if you only go. But your toes in order to get a little bit wet today any any David. Doesn't feel perfect you know stress about that. Either what I found is that. The practice the discipline. Is something I end up looking forward to. For that twice a day and in my mind and in my life. The taking the forty minutes out of my day ends up it feels like to me like it's heading for hours to my day. How is that. Because of the rest I feel or how much more rested I feel after doing it. The sort of confidence I feel coming out of it. The ground in this. Does this isn't just an aside and Emmys for me to relate to. As a broadcaster I find. Both punching him ministers who have to do special events at the inaugural coming up for any kind of breaking news. So much of fully. You have to do sort of just be present. In the moment to what is actually happening and be clear about that and try to communicate that I find it much easier. To be at peace with where I am an open. And very present. Without having my thoughts get in the way of all that because of the practice of meditation rooms is like you get plowed back into that twice today. I just elaborate on getting I really do relate to that. And I think it's important not only for broadcasters but. Life if at. I think yes you're of this is an exercise a focusing exercise and it now I'd do a different adamant that he becomes an implementation I do my on this or Buddhist meditation where every wanted to. But they're both training in mine for very similar things and really you've got this month for this sound repeat yourself and then when you lost you start again. And in mind on this is your feeling what the press feels like when it comes and goes and when you must start again but that train you to do. Is to be awake for your actual life in a break out of this fog of room a nation and protection in which most of us operate. All the time and auto pilot. And so we knew broadcasting alive it's very helpful actually be paying attention what's happening right now the 'cause. And your reactions to your co anchors congressman Anthony is your reaction to the news of the world is more genuine and spontaneous. As opposed to thinking ten moves ahead yes what I was always do. And at what I was always do my whole life. As well during times in my life I struggled more with the anxiety in this is certainly helped. Without a very particular things well on this. Again going back to asleep part of this. For many years I didn't lose exasperated at times in his worse in the White House been exacerbated. The times and Jimmy had the kind of insomnia where I could fall asleep fine. But. I would wake up constantly. During the night worried about how much time I have left to sleep. And did the beauty for me. TM and doing it I do it first thing when I wake up in the morning it time to thirty. But. I'm getting up at 230. Knowing. I'm gonna get better quality rest in the last hour of my sleep. And an interest or convince myself of that and I do believe. It's true so it's like a boat since. And it's viewing later today. I typically saying go get some arrests like. He has asked with. Minutes nice when you wake you your eyes. Opening in your opinion yes exactly. Surprise the year use days because we work in a long time. He said you'd dealt with bombings in part I was unaware of that and I would never have guessed that based on my observation beauties team. Vary are focused and confident. Well that's the track and and my mother has been my mother has expression opener while it is the most important thing about acting it's it's there he's the candidate that intimate. So maybe it has gone on of an authorized. It's that I think I have done. It and don't tempt the fates here I think in some ways have grown. Out of going out of it a little bit me so as part of the and some of it is physical genetic and I had I've learned. More about it learned that a deal it and the medication ocelot. So you do the first one to 30 in the morning once the second when it is sick of one as I have kind of a weird day and the incident like regular work from about 33335330. To about 915. And they take a break I go home I who worked out and I generally. Meditate after that before what is sort of the second part of my dailies. Break do more my other duties here at ABC work Imus and Asia I think. It's a long day every day and and you work a lot of Sundays to. Give. Yeah but I'm home for dinner every night. And you know I can have a firm and a freedom of how I structure my day. And every day is little bit different but. You know most afternoons unless something breaks. For a lesser going to thing like you know our door and it had no enemies to dealing with that. When I went on working it's mostly reading. Things in talking. To people about things they care about the image residents. Yes that's a blessing that's my job. Absolutely absolutely no question about it so what would you say other than they're being alone of more told season knowing cliche president. Most Lamar patient yet but look at that we there are definitely that nation in what way. We're Kaczur who deftly do that and it the best we can stated it feels like when it's working well. And then infinitely perfect it's moments like it but he oust. It almost feels like his little bit more but buffer between even even as a war president things that want any present and there's more of a buffer between me and the things. That are in north. In the world and they kind of you know conserve. It take to be. Before me either maybe now before the effect because everything thank you before Iraq react to. So yes there's a cliche that I I hate cliches but I love this one which is that meditation teacher at respond instead of react. How I didn't know that's an early putting it it's an and it's an amazing way to put in that we need is the sale when I am and I evangelize through meditation all the time. Him that's that's the value ad for a normal life which is that way you most of us are yanked around by this ego this voice in our head. And we are eating we're not hungry or losing my temper our temper when it's none wiser. Take Carrie now on the little conversations with their kids or whatever and this is way helps you meditation this training helps you not do that some percent of the time. I think that certain there's something I guess also just about. I guess there's something about the discipline in the practice. That. Remind gee you are in control of your pocket and and he did you can mean you can make the choice for how you're gonna respond is supposed to react to things that are happening around you. That's and that's an incredibly powerful thing in other powerful thing is that. I think most of us think of happiness is contingent upon exactly as factors you know. Your work life your home life. Childhood all which are super important but in fact actually happiness is a scale. And that's what the science or meditation shows that you can work your mind that way you can work your body in the gym as Simon or all the time you can't make I can't make myself in the Kobe Bryant. But I can make myself that this version. A knee that is available and the same thing is true in your head and and and the ceiling is much higher you know mean. Would you to mind is not is not. Subjects to his many sort of gravitational forces as anybody. And it does all that goes back to what Aristotle who knew touchy virtuous habits make a difference by practicing for two its habits. You may become virtuous. Capsule faith that you make it mean and I actually he or there's a quote podcast listeners don't know. Time which is that it distributed to Ingram and amateurs true. That he said it which is. When I do good feel good my bad I feel that that's my religion. And that is eighteen gene proposition what meditation you can do is to see more clearly how bad it feels when Jiri I think that's right. That's right. So we route Abraham Lincoln as a good say. Second inaugural best speech in American history. The first inaugural. And includes the phrase better angels are eight in the second one is the with malice and pass the mystic where memory in the house toward none charity if they're Terry Moran is it we're here. He'd be over recycled thing for this particular brand that was genius. So they're both pretty great speeches a measure pick one over the but they're both out there I mean I think and short. Dia. Is this is the second and especially shore pretty sure. Maybe page it's less than a pace I was reading it last night Adam because. Came up in the briefing book and I are ignorant and prepare for your agent. It's like seven or require us. And we'll see if how much beyond that count from it's well you never know I mean he's never given a short speech. His diseases acceptance speech was quite wrong. He's his most gracious speeches have been after victories we'll see if that. Happens. On Friday. But I mean everything else about the says this is going to be an inaugural unlike any ever seen before because coming after the campaign unlike anything we've ever seen before. And likely presents the American servicing for. How is this campaigned in for you and her distressed levels and what do you project going forward. And when I say you I mean. Q and journalists like Hugh for a tip of this beard dealing. Win the players. Well I thought a lot about them recently just about everybody I was surprised by the result. I think that looking back. I think he. We his forces all to reevaluate how we do our jobs. I think. This is this is a particular challenge. Minnows in some ways you know particularly frustrating in some ways because. I think I interviewed. The president like some like 4849 times but of course the campaign including in his first day. And he's clearly skilled communications in some ways but it was also you know frankly. A challenge in that. The kinds of I believe I can only speak for myself that. All through that I was pretty vigilant about. Calling oppressing him win. He sings and was at odds with the facts. We've saying something untrue. Trying to. Claire far for the audience pressed him for details on what his plans were questioned him about some of his more. Cruel and outrageous. Statements and actions. You know. Preston as he would any politician having politician and contradictions between things he's saying now these you may have done in the past and you know one of the things we saw is that. If someone is determined sort of bull through that. They can have some experiment a success. Doing that adding and he assumed that forces us to sort of reevaluate how leaders of the conventional ways we covered campaigns I think in some ways. Failed. Soon. Process. What would eating we need to change how do we change yes. I think. First off it just takes more time. You know and reserve constrained on our broadcast it takes more time two. If you're not gonna get. Satisfactory answers or. It takes more time to show why you're not getting them or takes more time to clarify what is actually happening. And then and entities with the effects might be and I'm people who are watching. I think it means sometimes being willing to. Step that's where this. Again convention. We're in good balanced journalism always means simply. Putting up one west one said one voice from another so many people make up their own minds because. As their objective facts are Acadia. Often climate change you for example the area there there are there there is and we have to be willing to step in saying this is actually effect yet even though we're facing. A real challenge in that. More and more on care. People don't care or don't believe yes and Italy us don't know process they don't trust us and then you're living in a world where you anyone can simply. Find a way to sort of ferret out the facts that. Bolster what they already believe most of them to do it and even that isn't true it's not gonna make. It's not going to mean that. I asked presenting. What we consider you think is voluntary there will reconsider. The facts. Is is going to be persuasive persuasive know there are actually. There are many cases were there are facts not every single one but there are many as we can you say this is actual this is actually happening and we should be willing to stand up and say that. But so in some places he's militarily captures two player game you know what we play better. Yes absolutely up our game to play it we can't change society we can't change the fact we may be living in a posed fact error all we can do is report the facts as evenly as we possibly can. NN and NN and sort of stay at one level the rest is not our business that's what we have to do but we'll also be willing to take some of the blowback is inevitably gonna come to that as well. Well I'm in and that's what I was getting at before when asked about how this campaign was for you and how you think the next four years will be for you do you take a lot of blow back and is that stressful for you. You know he said at the beginning in. I I've been a public figure now. Unfortunately Michael like I'm probably ninety what is the DN 92 really 9192 used to this 2526 years. I stopped. Paying attention to them not all of them in any excuse it sometimes you. It when it's and it's a huge Bonino it but I mostly I filter out. Almost all. Everything they don't I don't read Twitter and read comments I don't. And social media and and work FaceBook right now and I FaceBook. I don't think and do my job live my life and you know I I've issues. There are times when he died made a mistake occurred at a creek something her getting hit and especially agrees wayward the summit to deal with. Somebody tells me. And meditation a useful on this for a and we'll useful going forward to cool I just think in the sense that I'm him. More comma for sure. Do you think. You know and in my world condemned in the meditation worlds are deeply zone. This big can be a little called the path. Actually. Not really glad I am Ayman nick secular map on this world times difficulty but it can be a little utopian in the sense that. You hear people talking about it being answered all of that's. Rob me and some I haven't. Item. Say notably in. 99% of interviews about this yeah because Graham resisting that there's no I'm what I'm saying I was honest and if I was talking to friend and be very on. There's no way to talk about in the way that does make it sound. Like a pollyannish. Angela sir. Well I think there's. I mean I think it's hard. That you really I mean I spent four years ratings Steven book and an excellent but he's thank you with the that you were actually there in early and vocal supporter which for which shall be eternally grateful. And but I I think if anything it's hard to do. It's a real challenge I catch myself when I'm doing well my role is I never talked to anybody about it unless they ask well absolutely so there's that. And I do podcaster at a book whatever but I put out be you don't have to down auditor was not forced you to do anything. It but like my wife does and meditate and nine don't let morrow a case of it that's a pretty good piece of data but I didn't think. It's possible to talk about it as a form of mental exercise it's useful to you as I'm gonna fix the whole world but me in the hence the whole tempers and happier stick. That doesn't come off as cult the right thing. They're not sure I'm I'm I'm sure your right it just. Is more the way I fear that I sound. When I'm talking about it. Well let me just inmates is she utopian ideas needed in my world because I am announcers does it deep much more deeply immersed in the meditation world that was even before. Even when I was writing the book because I'm now this Pallet public. Figure women this little world. But I do I do find myself actually getting eaten into this more utopian bent and and I feel like as we and it is divided. Ara even more divided era in American politics and while actually this kind of mental exercise could be useful whatever form all. It's that there's an interesting useful and utopian I completely agree gets useful and that I am deeply anti utopian I think I guess I believe in original San heavily for all. Flawed human beings not respectable I don't think meditation. Meet you anywhere close to perfect union dealing being just gives you some tools to deal your imperfections. And that's just I think human condition now that said does that mean we can make things a little bit better. I'm absolutely if you can make even your own life a little bit better that's going to have ripple effects starting right there. Well. Absolutely an individual level but I've where I start and I don't think its utility and I I I agree with you and I'm not a utopian but. I do think they you Ken start to have a societal impact. Just think about this if if that percentage of Americans. Who currently work out were now meditating. That would actually have an impact on me. He's here is one thing and an Indy. To give props to. David Lynch foundation which you know used to head of about Rezko and learn from their now branching and ways that are I think our. Are fantastic Erin Nichols is going eyes open O'Leary here in New York City. They're going to they've they've petitioned the veterans department. In Washington DC they're working veterans dealing with PT SD in this using they believe we'll show measurable impact. And helping people deal with that women who have been victims of of sexual abuse or other kinds of trauma they've gone and it senator's help deal with that is why I think that he can be a huge. Supplement. To traditional counseling. Medical attention education. Bob brought this again I know a little bit now as we had lunch a few months ago we email quite a bit whoever I agree you he's he's. A really Smart and nice guy. But you know hits on the enemy I've talked and I wonder what your thoughts are about it is that TM has such an interesting history because eating is a sectarian organizations. And was headed by this charismatic guru the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi who. Was the guru to The Beatles and that setter etc. in. And he talked about some things that are a little out there like the you don't world peace and yet you need to strengthen and Alison it's that are it's there. How do you deal with that. Coming think about it Noory comply completely ignorant. They said for me going in. All that background which had been exposed to a little bit many many many me years ago. Just block it off doesn't it doesn't affect my practice anyway so they have never really thought about. Is and I'm not into the then in the meta physics behind it that helps that is useful to some. Other people's summit just don't pay any attention to and if what he moved as we get mean in trouble I also bettered practice only once a week. I'm Vikram yoga and lots of questions about the guy who started that yet as well I'd I don't like that. I don't endorse it in any way but practiced to me in and of itself. Is useful. Yeah ninety's a fair argument I don't know much about the Vikram thing but on the TM side. I think Bob's on a really good job of saying hey take or leave everything on one of the first things he said that's it interestingly enough in TM. Comes at a Hindu background and I practices comes at the boosters that are exactly one of the things that the Buddha himself said to people which I find deeply reassuring it's hate. I'm gonna talk about a few metaphysical things including rebirth and in light minutes entertainer. Take it really. No I don't know that practice yet his ideas this is exercised here it is the kind of therapy kind of medicine. Do it and see for yourself and I find that mean like this is why you final scientists etc. who are interested in buddhism effect. Reverend Wright as an evolutionary psychologist I believe them things right. It's not a book come out with a book called like buddhism is the truth. And I think he it's a small it's not a capitalized T you know it's more like. Yet this thing is true and yet their parts of that I don't like a you don't have to deal with none and basically the truth is. There and many layers of the truth that the truth is you can turn your mind and you don't and it's overtime before. Anyway before I let you go to some more about the politics here give us a sense of what your day is like on inauguration day what is it like for you. We'll find out this'll be mighty. The first one for ABC was back in maintenance and very different role. This'll be my. I guess my third one. Second when anchoring. And I hope not to make the mistake and they last time around. Unity is a lot of name checking identification of people in the crash it. In the last time around. In quick warning ticket back so quickly. But I identified. Bill Russell's Morgan Freeman and yeah. Sports Radio had a field day yet the question with and get rid of it but what the day is starts. I may actually sleep in an hour later than normal and that's going to be a long day coming out. Eight. A lion in Internet history here for worlds. And even a little later but GMA is seven list unit for 79. And that's really starting at 830 when he's used dirt 22 isn't streamlined as well. Jimmy kind of morphs into. Especially and the start anchoring the coverage following all the different activities of the day starting with. Into the church service that the president elect trample go to in the morning. That coffee at the White House where he meets with for Stanley from. First time in the latest like it's the second time he's met with Obama. That car ride the two men. To Capitol Hill of course the ceremony where he takes the oath. And then there's kind of a law all the line to win the presently goes in to lunch with the senate and house and we more let's talk about the day. The next public event that will kind of merit in following news the departure. President Obama's mid afternoon Andrews Air Force Base where he flies. For the last time. On the planning is generally cold Air Force One when the president rights and I think this was going to be called its special air mission. So pay between 9000 homes when he. 28000. And the only cover the parade and we'll stay on. I think through. President elect's the president's. Engines in the White House where he may be signs more executive orders he may sign them earlier capital and were pregnant about 45 in the afternoon. In one when we look at cute doing this are you. Having fun are you tired are you nervous what what is is like for you as an ex. It's so I like the I think the best part of our jobs this dealing with real news happening in real time covering. Special to the degree privileged to have the chance to do it I love the craft of anchoring a program like that and trying to weave together. 25 different contributors with the story is actually happening in real time bring a sense of to our Beers of what is happening history behind the context the personalities. For me that's that's far and that you know. People talk about flow and fun when finesse definition when he sort of lose track. The time I don't even notice the time. Going nights and days like the girl it's like an election it's all happening. Both very slowly. And very quickly the same time. In England backed investigation. Something about it helps me sort of slow everything down wall and talking about and bring people and but the days. Fleischer again then I'm exhausted. Yet you know dad when he didn't tubular for President Obama you had you did this amazing interview him that aired this past Sunday atlases center is there another ten days out. His is exit interview when its final interviews in the way as he did this incredible water alarms and her as a resident of it was amazing and and also it's easy watching you do it knowing how your experience in the White House thanks for meat is landed another layer but. He's gonna be in a limo with a guy who campaigned on essentially shredding his life. Every single day at Wright who he who he President Obama. Save time and time again through the course the campaign was dramatic and qualified by both experience and temperament. To be president the United States he said many times are in the campaign. To his supporters everything we fought for is gone this man gets elected yet. He has to. Out of reverence for the office. For our democracy. It feels great responsibility treat him. With stability and not say exactly what he thinks about what's going on although he did also say in my needed. The elections. Trump which he did not see coming conceded it clearly I'm has probably changed how he's going to. But he's gonna do after he leaves office and will be a little more involvement planned. To be even though the point of you know one of our special events tomorrow. East lead to a press conference. Total late in the game to do press comers but it is going to be is farewell press council see how much of how much he bites. I'm on some of the more difficult questions that might come his way certainly is and a few celebre for like in here is his. President Josh Earnest gave his final press conference you know back at all. Ortiz and glow in the C he he took gun what President Putin said today about. That hacking in and triumphant said did he seemed like who was reading mean that the incoming administration's talking points. That's. And we give any window in any visibility into trump state of mind as he goes into into Friday. Is he excited and nervous. It's enough to get nervous. Seem a little bit nervous before how can you. How can he not be. And that's when he of the things. President Obama who. Doesn't show his nerves very often concede he said listen he said that minute for a one out and give the inaugural first offer took the oath. I was scared that it wants group is that the city and candy the same I have to believe that some level that will hit president trump. As well an ethically so it tiny tick of that. In that first meeting he had with President Obama on the what was the Wednesday after the elections Thursday even in his posture and I was sobered man yeah. Mania they seem to. Bounce back. Pretty quickly but then I thought that was a pretty telling tableau. Yes. Dirt really appreciate it five Harris it's really really really interesting. And let me just say as a final thing is that as this as well as my thanks George. The thanks to. Live and producers show. And and Josh. Co hand and if you wanna learn how to do you know billion dollar aren't what else I know about the content protection. But I'll see you later. And as George leaves also Wednesday. That. We really appreciate it who downloads in subscribes to licences podcasters and happier is available where every podcast and if you learn. How to meditate it will be the same kind of meditation is George that that there is an app called 10% happier. Which you can get in the Apple Store. Or option Packard and see you with another edition podcast on Friday especially one with my man. Jeff Warren. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.