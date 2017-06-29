Transcript for Tom Bergeron, host of 'Dancing with the Stars'

I guess we're gonna special live edition of the 10% after Casper recording this for posterity and podcast feeds were also doing it live. On abcnews.com. Adam. Because it especially yesterday all of our guests specialist with the special special Tom Bergeron ladies and gentlemen thank you very much for permanent and you read that injured just like a road for you yes generate will not have more say I'm not done I'll just attack all right that's it comedy. I've been watching nuisance. As little boy in Boston when I had a a sick day when I didn't go to school I'd be able to watch a talk show that would produce locally called people are Tapia. Hosted by guy named number for a and then I watched your career urges. Blossom ever since you world show called America's Funniest Home Videos. Hollywood Squares. And now the what's in the show uneasy dancing and Dancing With The Stars asked. And what is what really come at I've met you briefly fleetingly on the set of Good Morning America on occasion but were really caught my attention use the a whole book. About meditation. It really was it was sort of a stealth book about meditate it was. They called I'm hosting as fast as I can was the main title and under the guise of stringing together a bunch of career anecdotes are really was a book about meditation really was a book about. The the importance of being present in your life and being in the now of your life. And and and that was the only reason I thought it would have an emeritus if there was some kind of take away. What was the agency to me. And within minutes look at the book but really what screamed out to me was that behind this sort of wall of after ability yes there's there's Europe complex human being. I think we all are ever and and you know that's certainly what what brought you to this whole experience of doing the spoken and in this podcast. And it's that we are complex I mean one of the things it. That I had to deal with and still do it still. There right under the surface is really bad temper. Really and you wouldn't mean nobody would ever I was that's good means of meditations working. And your great yeah thank you but the there were few apartment walls in my single days that you have holes in the sheet rock punched through him. And as I've as I've said apparently just putting a poster overeat when you leave the apartment does not get you your security deposit now. A but what it did when I met my wife and we were dating and and chief currency and it would that the temperature was always directed it in item and objects or myself. But there was 11 time around and and in something happened and changes put my fist into the Dora the cards. And she wisely said. You know we're gonna have a relationship that test. And I had dabbled in meditation before often. But I think the next day I signed different of course in PM. Friends and Andelman and so so we huge TM comes up on the show quite a bit team but I always asked him to justice or describe what it is so sensitive listener and. Yeah I'm not really a meditation purist I mean I sometimes and I don't mean to do. Disparaged. At one brand over another but to me it's is that there's a central technique through meditation and it's it's the discipline of finding a focal point Vietnam on truck. As it is in my case or a word that means something to you or your breath horror but you know focusing on flickering flame or whatever. But it is that discipline. Of sitting. And and trying to quiet your thoughts. In the case of T and they give US sanskrit Matra that they say after you go through the initial training it's picked. He knows for you and that's fine and and it's certainly worked about it for over 35 Beers and created this morning want to do do it date you recommend that you do twenty minutes twice today we I don't always do that like this morning at at half hour. Just because it was so. It was an in U prior expert insisted there are times when. In a kind of opening your check in the digital clock and it's taking forever at other times you just fall into this wonderful sense of pure energy. That is it's just amazing and it and it is something I'm drawn to every day a written him unpack that for me. Pure energy we and a well I think went what I've meditated and meditate regularly. In in that process. There is a point at which and sometimes it's only minutes into it and then I would just that is is a side note. Thoughts always intrude people who stopped meditating because they think they're failing because thoughts and true I've been doing it for like us at 35 years they always and and it's fine you just don't judge them. You acknowledge them. You move them aside you go back to your focal point. In that the mop my interest for me and then there's a moment sometimes it's almost like a runners ha. When. II stop feeling. Where my feet and fingers are and it just feel like energy. And it's in those moments that Dick connective tissue that I really believe exists among hustle and Aaron. Starts to feel very visceral it's it starts to. You know Carano can get this now and then you know the night c'mon go on with my life but it impacts. Whether it's hosting a TV show or just. How I deal with traffic or anything or any incoming Strasser. It now. So that in those moments. If I understand it correctly or use the T. In T am transcending the those the note this small Tom Bergeron the so sense of being this embattled isolated itself against the world and actually some of that stuff starts to absolutely Alan watts Houston one of the phrases and Ian -- love. World egos and taxes and yet and it in those moments that ego and that sense of being backwards and if you're. Tends to fade away. And you get the sense right get the sense of something. More connected. And it it increases every increases I think empathy increases might sense of where I am at any given moment in the day of my life and I think it and I love your title because I think it does. It does make you happier it does make you better able to. Assessed things as they're happening so it's an op fly out that I have not. Damaged any sheet rock and thirty throughout this attack happened sheet rock is safe now at us but. But does that temper ago where mean you've and union stressful job you do a lot of live television. He had a lot of people whisper you're here you and you just watching Dancing With The Stars he you disaster. It will be hard for people didn't know this if they haven't tried to host something. But I've done a certain amount a posting only a fraction tiny fraction of what you've done. But I get to see how masterful use if you masterfully you manage all of these moving parts and it's all live and there's so many different people that judges in the contestants and and the audience and your co host. I would imagine at times that there's certain amount of stress that it's still with after 35 years might seep through at the correct me if camera. Paradoxically. Those two hours are the most relaxed and M opening. I it's it's I've said before it's like I have bedroom slippers. Ban them doing this and I love it and I'm aware and listening in. It's unlike that he bit of pile metaphors on its like you know kid on Christmas morning huge sums gonna happen on rap something and be aware of something. It's all about. The excitement of being present. To have all those moving parts. And where I have a harder time isn't just real life you know where workers sometimes. More apt to feel. Annoyed. At the normal stuff but the unit in an environment like got a three ring circus like that completely. So if you're six so do you think that meditation has helped you in in Kenya or natural million of hosting. We no question between the dress rehearsal that we do on a Monday and the live show we go live to the East Coast at 5 o'clock Pacific time I meditate. In my dressing room. And the staff knows now you know if if we knocking doesn't answer is probably you know if he's if he's not a craft services if he's he's meditating. And I'll do that for you know whenever a camp that sometimes I can you can only ten minutes sometimes a full twining. But it helps now and sue. Just I would love to know more this now masking his question completely selfish Libya two do a certain amount of live hosting. TT knew what we threw it how it's useful in those moments because I feels you never show. He never show any stress when I see you hosting and Dancing With The Stars but I feel a little stressed because there are projecting myself into your yeah your shoes and in your bedroom slippers as an hour and I'm thinking well how does he manage Elvis of please Guinea in a sense of how. 35 years and meditation might show up for you in those times. I think I think the key thing is the first word that comes to mind answer that question is trust. I trust. That buying because of the practice because. The investment. Of time in metal energy into being present. That. I'm going to be aware or government somehow no -- to roll with. Whatever happens be it some but he passing out as happened a few years ago war or you know judge going a little crazy. Or you know it is an an awkward moment that needs to be financed to move us. Forward in the shows we don't get caught you know that the wheels don't spin in this. In this awkward so I trust that really go out knowing as matter for one of our former executive producers. Our rob wait one time there was a power failures CBS. Television city where we do the show we les. Studio space. And and it was a power failure and we'd only certain lights and and like I was throw. And then rob came up Twomey in law system. And because because it's like we play with it when you know it's it's it's a ball room show it's not. Neurosurgery let's. You know have a good time. It's spill. Interesting he use the word trust these just in speaking from my limited experience. And my and allies eliminate fears I mean now and experience in hosting but also meditating I've only been here three years and I've only been doing hosting truly in this in in in a way that would overlap with the way it at the post the you've done. In the past 7 years on Good Morning America on the weekends where a kind of thrust in this position where. Before that I was a traditional news anchors reading after the teleprompters just mean. And and I had to make this transition to being in a three ring and a news circuits in the mornings. And on the shifting years EPA's but it I was very hard for me to make that question and I have to be honest. I was really bad at it for a long time and I'm not just me that's not fault must via the if you look at my Twitter feed. I was being. Told how that I was incinerated by absolutely and I think they were correct in action is. You know we talk about Ameen Twitter is that actually use these are useful for me to C Acadia ID all tight here end. And then last year actually holistic team show on ABC at that and I can now add to my. List of credits failed gains. That game coach denied it and a renewed. But I arts. The word trust has come up over and over for me because in recent years. I've become more more comfortable. And so I found my safe itself saying funny things occasionally are things that people laugh Africa and I will I don't know where comes from. And I get nervous and I'm not ambulance do it again walking into the show the next and liked. While everybody said that was funny yesterday but it might be able to be funny that no 'cause I can plan the jokes in effect minute plan a joke always fails for me to soak for reasons that trust is is the real thing and actually thing meditation. Has held me just kind of yet out of my own way stop planning the next move stopped just spinning. And just be open to whatever is happening in trust that actually some thought blow our idea or wise crack or whatever will come out with them but I trusted more likely. The couple things came divide is here saying that 1 was an evening years ago I'd I would do one man show and and there was an improper section and that and I would take from one member of the audience just yell a profession. And from another member of the audience are geared yellow situation and I'll pick one of the and I would do something. Ian in an improvisation setting and so did their bomb bomb. And I did it and it was magic it was like it was being written from. Up above and sent to me and I was instantly doing it perfectly in the audience was. Addicts static and my agent at the time her job dropped it was one of those moments and I just and then them and I made the fatal mistake. As the applause was ebbing I went. To in my mind. I'm cut. And annexed in crops. Up but. I got my ego and it instead. Enjoying this communal shearing of energy that just happened. It's making it about this experience that we just it was cool but Steve we have another pointless. I really means and then. And now I've. Earn over yet but it threw me anytime I've tried to. As matter of fact in the early the first season Dancing With The Stars which was only six weeks in the summer of 2005. There was a lot of written stuff. And I'm very good friends with the guy who wrote that we've worked together for years. But ultimately it's and I wrote about this netbook. This doesn't feel them I'm hosting a live show things are happening in the moment. And I've got to scripted line however good that might be it's no longer germane to what just happened. So I've got it again trust. And the producers thankfully. Ultimately agree. That I'll respond appropriate. And might be funny sometimes it might be sympathetic sometimes it might be. Dogmatic some but it will be appropriate to the moment and you can't script. It. So trust became. Very important and now we team dancing stars. Allowed media do. The hosting. It should be. It's joke. Contact me about when you're outside of the bedroom slippers and the rest of your yeah clearly suggests that means is emanates out the how much you love doing live post I do but the rest of life is messy complicated out and now you got this 35 years of practice under your belt. He can just walk us through a little bit how how it shows up in in in the 22 hours a day when you're not online yet. A sometimes it's it's it's the smallest things. Being in traffic. And getting getting to the studio to do Dancing With The Stars depending on when I leave the house be an in LA anybody who's been out there and knows that. Twenty minutes of difference can mean an extra hour and a half in the car. And remember being in laurel canyon. Just in bumper to bumper traffic just getting to a news emerged that takes forever and I'd left too late or not and I decided all right and turn off the radio. And watch the sound silly but it works watch how like place. On surfaces. You know. And its borders in the in the trees. On the cars the energy of people around me just be in this environment. Don't don't stop bush stop wishing I could go faster. Be there are sooner. Be somewhere else oh demo there which it took the other road instead of this road. Be here now what's what is it about here now. That's fascinating. That I might never experience again. Sometimes it's those choices. That make a big difference in those other twenty to ours today. The debt and you know like anybody we've we succeed sometimes we fail sometimes but. But it's it's the belief that I I can be the master apart react to. Any situation. That it's not the situation. That I should blame ultimately if things go off the rails it's how I reacted to it. What you know I had I had a whole realm of choices I commend. Being in traffic could be at the leaning on the foreigner but they ought to be watching light plane and a tree and make sure don't you know around the car in front of me but. That's a better choice. So that'll via your friend the whole experience in yes exactly and you're actually living it actually your actual life as opposed to. Thinking about. What you're missing right now right other out routes you could've taking him it's hatteras and. You know you might see a pedestrian and it's it's you know you just you wanna put him in a zoo visitors. But here. It was our you know as left the hotel and I was little early so I sat with the last part of march coffee and want and I love Manhattan for people. And just watching the different energy different rhythms the different types of people that the diversity here it's oh electorate. And it was you know is great which is completely. Immersed in the pleasure. Watching this this parade. Humanity. Me you are Cerro walking advertisement for the compounding benefits of meditation practice because for so many people. You know I'm only eight years ended as there are days where I'm on my name is this. Especially after those one of those sits where you are eyeing the clock down your related houses but if you keep at it there's a teacher who uses the phrase. Time and nature whether it's in the I'm gonna re dominant invoke again the word trust if he just trust. That the process of meditation works and let time and nature do its US Brian that over time. If you show up with pre. Big benefits via via its it's it's again I use that building the mental muscle. Idea you know I'm a bit of the gym rat so I know that if I keep going to the gym and work out and I feel better. And you know wide eyed look better on Cameron exposed when he somethings with 2% body fat and everything you know so that's the same thing really. It's it's. Investing in that and knowing that it pays dividends overtime and it pays dividends right away. But the other there are definitely those days where and it's are currently only restaurant. I have stated EU EU you do look at that your towel or hurt them 87 years old. His unit on 62 from what how yeah. Well how that your an advertiser for spending damage him to whoever takes effect and you were super careful what you eat you know that's I'm not super careful but I am somewhat careful like you know I tried to Al in argued about it but. It's it's true I I have the great incentive. Of working along side these incredible artists and athletes who are these dancers. And it keeps you you know period from five to stand next beer cup and Cheryl Burke are better go to that you know we edit for me to. But it it but I'm but also love the the dues the results of what it feels like sometimes in the midst of targeted training session yesterday. In Iowa ago. I did and IBO was whining about the lake exercises it's like a running joke trainer but then about twenty minutes and start. The bloods movement in the you know the news you'd reckon a few jokes four then it feels good. And and that's very often would woods sitting as permanent change in interest. Dinner. And then suddenly 56 minutes and you feel that. First insinuation that electorate. Can activity. And it's all so. That's them the more common. It's cool to sit here was somebody who you kind of think you know if watched euphoria did you realize how much more is there are and I suspect that everybody listening or watching this ridiculous anyway it and my goal is going back to when when I did the book and and in conversations like this while I was so looking forward to chatting with you. About this I I've really. I just see the value and you know and and if in ethic and make somebody. Given a shot. And it at that thing that's important I think that there's no religious connection. To this is a practice it's just. Tree I mean there can be certainly. But but you don't have to feel like if you're of a certain religious belief that you're you're you're going rogue if you. You know if you meditate it's a lovely adjunct. Two and it can make your religious life even more I don't happen to be religious myself but I could certainly see where would. Help in in rich somebody in a religious life just by virtue of the practice of staying aware of your life as a wrongful. Yet secular. I believe it's exercised for the brain yet in the mind. And in terms. It from what I'm not particularly religious myself but. Friends of mine who are say that their prayer life is transformed either they're absolutely see that there who tending their to do list less frequently and I focusing on divine connection seek via. To at both. This has been fastening I want I want I dive of just in out of personal curiosity into your background of how you became. Tom Bergeron yeah you you when my parents were able that that's the very beginning. BC Grubman paper master GAAP and Hadi who had a unit hosting. I was. April high school. And I found out that there was city. An English teacher and public speaking teacher who work part time at local radio station. I. I was like him I was basically like a heat seeking missiles again in his class and I'm impressed. And see where that and I did. I got into his public speaking class. And he ended up introducing lead in the the owner of a local radio station. And I in my senior year in high school Lewis I was thugs were in radio part time to review a class clown would. Freshman year in high school. The English teacher or know the history teacher. Would award at the end of the year whoever was the biggest cut up the blue book of the Euro port. And and I wanted I'm proud to say I would like to think with a more erudite humor than me the runner up. Or are all previous all previous yes it was I would like to think was more of an alcohol when roundtable hubris that I've got it to that class. And they broad says senior year your RD -- radio and radio and just kept with it I kept with it I was Garrity ever talking before we started at my oldest daughter graduated from Emerson College wonderful facility in Boston. And I was gonna go there. To get a degree in broadcasting in the hopes of getting radio job but I had a radio authorities so aren't and B artist put that off for a while. And state and worked and and then my boss threatened to fire me atlas went to school he says and argues not cocoa. So. And going to local Community Colleges take courses just keep the job and more. An oil and had a working with the theater company and and studied with them a mime in Maine who wonderful teacher Tony Molinaro this brilliant. Who studied with Marceau. And so I was doing at 1 point a morning radio show. And evening mime performances with the troop and a body mind set you know it's fascinating when we hear you. We can't see you and when you see you we can't hear you. Caught up. Your mind. Are watcher he wants this could be watching on him. Just sit down. Your illusion long season. Those that you just listening. You being deprived it's really amazed Utica color comes the classic the other hand on the wall they all. And then there and then this can be misused in so many ways that this is theoretically it's just toothbrush. I'm not gonna just gotten out note that it could go and go completely blow it on exactly and that's. An entire relative respectively. While Disney yes that's your right there text. That you're mining hosting studying and then and then in and you end up. As you described him before the show you who. You're with if you radio show in New Hampshire and TV producers in Austin. I was doing a wonderful station in Portsmouth, New Hampshire that and a beautiful all gone I just so I'll be there this weekend that beautiful yeah it really is and to media new englanders that is quintessential yes New England so that's where I'd always gravitate over when I was working in new York and so many friends would go you know took too Long Island. The Hamptons. My wife and I would keep going right back to New Hampshire. What was your original question I forget all of them the TV or other issues gasses artist noticed the radio show Portsmouth and it was a very improvisation of drug played music certainly but I have musicians coming in perform live and occasionally we do. Fund raising live performances from the local theater. That were sort of a Saturday Night Live take off that I would write with some of the DJs and now so there was this great that they gave me a lot of rope. And I would lose creatively just in this relieve. Very energetic period. And the station's signal got into the Boston market. Into the North Shore anyway and there were people who were producers in Boston TV who. Were listening to show. And out of the blue I was getting these are you want to come down and audition for this show on channel five and pulpit and come down and audition for this kid show on channel four and Bob. So yeah so like I did and that god. The TV thing happened by accident two we you're on people are talking with an evening magazine know I died fill it on that I was prior to doing. The the people are talking show I started at WBZ. TV in Boston and 81 analysts channel four forums and DC right now CBS via. And and I was doing just. You know basically a Q a week weekly kid show that we would pre tape what it was like evening magazine but for kids. And and that's last saw that got an idea while yeah yeah they were very ago it Marty's super kids it was called it was on the weekend. And and that so I got my foot in the door and then I'd fill in on different things it was a format called for today you would host. Daytime program and you'd be on for ninety seconds in a minute now you know minute year two minutes there. Glenn Close was my guest on one of those we promoted to movies and 53 seconds. And at the end because it was live and we get up feared she looked at me drug. Just. But so that led to them say host of people talking stakes in York Phil and and then ultimately they offered that job in the chose not to renew the impetus country. And yet so that all happened because Marie. And waited America's funniest home values that happened because. I knew I was doing Hollywood Squares in syndication. And I would go back to Boston every so often. Two host the New England Emmy Awards took just sort of keep those connections alive and steel for an. And vin Dibona who's the creator. They iffy. Also from the Boston area also worked at WBZ. It was getting an award that night and I was at living my way through the hosting. And his late mother Jeanne leaned over to room and said you should hire. And he was actually talking to ABC about bringing the show back because it had been a series of specials at that point wasn't weekly shown. So he said he AB's so at that at that awards ceremony asset Downey as. Would you be interested host FB. It was kind of like the way I'd have to do a little different than Bob goods. Bob Saget don't have the same. To the character voices. But we figure that out as we went along but you know that was concern. And when you're in your personal life are you look at parties feel the need to host and no I'm not a big party person here's here's the interesting. Sort of it's twisted wires. On a live TV show in front what 120 million people bedroom slippers. Party. Small talk. I'm looking for of the exits my upper lip starts to sweat. I'm unless it's work related if it's like. You know like a neighborhood association party or something like that Lois my wife. Would have to hear from pew group. All. Always brought out driving around so we can revoke its what is that I don't know I've just IE lousy small. A bit of a loner anyway. India non I'm not a big party person. I like smaller groups. A map to get claustrophobic. So in large for him but. What about when your mobs by people who know we've TV. Well I was news that the gang from Dancing With The Stars doing tour and so my wife and I went to White Plains you whose where we're in Connecticut and angered by it and then nightly at it we got a couple tickets or to show up and and the moment we were walking into the venue people who were there big fan base of the show in other. You know. And as it turned into. And it was very flattering. The situation but it was. Bit overwhelming it. Lot of people wanting pictures and partner and my wife was as those who are taken pictures for them. But it security finally its okay we got to disguise you know took back this up and for awhile I was five but like I did start to feel. A little bit. Press pinned him. You know it is a stroke about comedians that many comedians well two were charismatic hilarious onstage are often bearish high yeah in person Pia thing that's. Kind of what we're talking about here absolutely I would read interviews. With or. Carson Johnny Carson and I got to work with Ed McMahon his sidekick on stuff when I did muscular dystrophy stuff. When Jerry Lewis was to. And Ed McMahon and I talk a lot about Carson and how quiet and then sort of shy he was away from hosting the Tonight Show. And very much alone earned and in day I've read interviews with Letterman or people who work with him and said the same thing I think there I think there is a bit about. A common strain and is that. In some ways it's it's it's easier. To do the hosting because I feel more in control. I know what the parameters are there were two hour show they're all these moving parts but an oath of moving parts are and ailment if you don't in real life. I get a party of Lois my wife who was a producer had the best advice for me and it helped still doesn't make me wanna go to parties much more good but when I do ago. She said find the person in the room. Who looks more uncomfortable and you field. An interview them if you love hearing about people's lives invited and in people generally love to talk about this. So find that person and don't worry about the rest of it and and that work that was really hopeful life. It's very passionate humans didn't. Here is all about any math questions and really now await there was a story we're gonna tell me about three stooges all world where because where we are in California now when I'm not doing gas in the stars is only a few miles away from the motion picture. Facility. Holman and and facilities and Woodland Hills so when I was sixteen years old. My folks throughout my sister was having sleepover friend's house an idea it would any sixteen year old kid. Left alone in April Massachusetts would have done in 1970. Two. I decided to call with respect. I called information I knew Moe Howard and clarified we're still alive. It's M Omar clarified the operates as well we've got several I'm hours ago one query fund. Take that number. Called his mother. That doesn't work out his mother would be Burton. She's O known where it's not that Larry Fine who lives here but I do know where he has. He's at the motion picture though she gave me the number because they've had other calls and motion picture via in Woodland Hills that's it was a motion picture and television. Holman the Clinton nursing home for arson. And it he had suffered a stroke and he was recuperating there are so like coal. With my heart beating like a Jack hammer and guide this which were goes yeah Larry let me get that. And he comes back he says he is playing poker. He has a good hand can you call back and half an hour. And I did. Larry comes on the phone. And he was still very recognizable Lee Larry. And about ten or fifteen minutes into this conversation was so gracious with this kid from Massachusetts exposed. You want most number. It gives me memos home phone number. I called mows house. As wife answered put Mo on the phone oh sounds just like all of the the film's. And he said who news. And it's. Larry did and there was this wonderful pauses remember anyway. Due laboring. But over eighteen months I talk to them program doesn't hit and what you ask. It just about the films about their background about this view what they thought about comedy now everything. And luckily some of those tapes survive we recorded yet all we and when I was promoting the book that we eluded two years ago. I was on Howard stern show. And he's a big stooges fan and he said to those tapes exact well what forum found them found a half hour with Mo and about twenty minutes with Larry. We turned it into a ninety minute special which also features a lot of there stooge parity stepped they've done on the stern show. And you can find it I think online accounts called. Stooges lost and and and you can hear as I did one time it's very surreal driving to do a production meeting for Dancing With The Stars. Laurel canyon and the series station are serious station on them listening. 216 year old me interview Moe Howard wild and 59 year old me was driving to work goes Dancing With The Stars. It's trip the answer is also TM yes it is he has which we talked about that often hear him. Two players same here again you very Uga if people want if you wanna find the book if I'm if there but I knew by the look it's holding up some of the finest windows in America right now and but it there's there's an audio version you can get an on audible. And listen to me drone on for six awesome. I think people like. And at what about the Euro Twitter page order any other places to find unity years the year put them not really you know you can usually fund is Dartmouth. -- yesterday and in ignoring everybody in not to talk you do it yeah briefly briefly that if the lip starts to sweat and yet as the lead back away a effect. I mean just just such a player's its premiere here and for an. I wanna thanks Tom but also the people who put this shooting get a principally Lauren prominent oh and mean producers Lawrence saluting me for bonds last right now. And if you 12. Listen to more of our shows you can do so on the tension happier. Podcast feed where create podcasts and we'll see you next time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.