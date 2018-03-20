Transcript for 10 measles cases reported in one state

There's been a lot of potential exposure the mission of the Johnson County Health Department starts with preventing disease. Right now it's dealing with measles virus that spreads easily in through air if you just are in the same room with someone who has measles. Then there's a very high likelihood. That you will contract measles the list of locations where people may have picked it up include an AMC movie here. The only the YMCA. And all the grocery store among others people don't well you know it won't happen to me. But it can happen these doctor's orders should be ignored my immediately in counties are now reporting one case each and most important thing. That's when you know there is that possibility. Of exposure to measles. Is to keep the child home and away from other people symptoms could be tough to spot starting with simple fever runny nose. There is a vaccine but no treatment measles is a serious illness. It can cause complications. In rare cases it can cause death for now Johnson county's Health Department says it's unclear how many cases it could end up being we're hoping people will pay attention. Take this seriously. Be watching for those both symptoms and been treated accordingly.

