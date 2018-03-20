-
Now Playing: 10 measles cases reported in one state
-
Now Playing: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting new heart
-
Now Playing: Binge drinkers down 17.5 billion drinks a year: Study
-
Now Playing: Day care teacher loses foot to flesh-eating bacteria
-
Now Playing: Breast cancer testing may need to be tailored by race: Study
-
Now Playing: Fetal alcohol syndrome in children up to 10 times more common than experts thought
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about Graves' disease
-
Now Playing: Hot tea linked to cancer for smokers, drinkers
-
Now Playing: What exactly is the 'stomach flu?'
-
Now Playing: Everyday noises may cause increased risk of heart disease: Experts
-
Now Playing: Family searching desperately for bone marrow for 7-month-old with rare immune disorder
-
Now Playing: 3-time heart attack survivor's message to other women
-
Now Playing: Inside one of the busiest ER's in the US during flu season
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the flu vaccine
-
Now Playing: Eating slower could help prevent obesity: Study
-
Now Playing: Olympians use VR to train for 2018 Winter Games
-
Now Playing: Sexting increasing among teenagers, new research finds
-
Now Playing: Doctors at Chicago hospital successfully complete 6-way rare organ transplant
-
Now Playing: Is breastfeeding good for Mom's heart?
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Dan Harris on his new book, 'Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics'