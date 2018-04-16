Transcript for 35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC

I've more than 200 million eggs are being recalled nationwide due to possible Salmonella contamination the eggs were produced by Indiana based. Rose acre farms but sold under multiple. Name brands. The FDA says 22 people have become ill and the eggs were sold in nine states mostly along the East Coast. Consumers are urged to contact rose acre farms if they're worried their eggs may be subject to the. Recall and the egg recall follows Friday's FDA warning about Romaine lettuce and E. Coli outbreak is linked to lettuce grown and Yuma Arizona. 35 people in eleven states have reported becoming sick at the end of last month. All the victims reported eating at restaurants that used bagged Romaine lettuce.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.