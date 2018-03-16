Transcript for Binge drinkers down 17.5 billion drinks a year: Study

Seventeen billion drinks a year. That's the surprising number of beverages that US binge drinkers downed a year in this first of its kind study the CDC looked at statistics are 4015. The results are sobering. One in six adults binge about once a week are banned by the way is five or more drinks for man or more for a woman in a two hour span. Benji was more common in adults under 34. More alcohol is actually consumed by boos 35 and over. What seems linked to binge drinking lower education levels lower income it's Natalie a greater risk of cancer heart disease. And of course liver failure. Dangerous driving. Violence and risky sexual behaviors also seemed to be side effects have been street game. The CDC sees it as a major health hurdle drinkers can see it as a reason to cut back. With this medical minute I'm Kenneth movement ABC news.

