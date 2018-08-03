Transcript for Breast cancer testing may need to be tailored by race: Study

The average woman in America should get her first mammogram at the age of fifty. That is if she has no family history of breast or ovarian cancer but America the melting pot. In different ethnicity is Tim would differ risk for disease so should their screening guidelines the first well. Researchers and health care policy development at Mass. General and Harvard Medical School. Looked at medical records for almost 750000. Breast cancer cases between 19732010. Why do more nonwhite women diagnosed with breast cancer younger than fifty and with more -- disease than white women. Researchers recommend screening should begin at age 47 for black and Asian women and 464 Hispanic where men. Cancer statistics on hundreds of thousands of women over 37 years speak pretty loudly. And they seem to be saying that a breast cancer so women should be screened earlier than others with this medical minute I'm Kenneth mobile ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.