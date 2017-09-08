Transcript for California man to get lifesaving kidney donation

Members of Michael Anthony hermit G knows close knit family have gathered to support him. After months awaiting the Glendale father is preparing for a kidney transplant surgery. It feels like it's all kind of fallen together like he was meant to be in. When we first met Michael nearly a year ago he was on dialysis and waiting for a transplant. Michael suffers from severe heart disease and was in desperate need of a live kidney donor. After you guys fit that story. Within 24 hours and airing we are flooded with inquiries of people wanting to donate. A distant relative in Florida reached out on social media. My wife's cousin's daughter who came forward out of nowhere and say and sending email on things businesses pay uncle Mike. Can I be your donor can I try. It turns out the teenager who was one of the bridesmaids when Michael got married seventeen years ago was a perfect match. Now unmarried mother herself she wanted to help the uncle she always looked up to turning to my husband's and I want to help this person. And he's counties I'll try and help Jackie was inspired by her own mother's decision to donate a kidney seventeen years ago. And who is known now that seventeen you meets later she did the same day so. I'm so proud there's no amount of words I connected ever they could ever explain how I feel inside. The transplant surgery is scheduled for Wednesday at UCLA's. Amy Powell ABC seven Eyewitness News.

