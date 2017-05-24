-
Now Playing: CBO report: 24 million more uninsured by 2026
-
Now Playing: New details released from CBO report on the Republican health care plan
-
Now Playing: Poor sleep is linked to higher death risk in those with heart issues
-
Now Playing: New CBO score released for GOP health care bill passed by House
-
Now Playing: Preschool teacher donating kidney to student's father
-
Now Playing: Goat yoga is the latest trend, and it's here to namaste
-
Now Playing: Can just a drink a day increase your breast cancer risk?
-
Now Playing: American Academy of Pediatrics releases new juice recommendations
-
Now Playing: Inside the farm where goat yoga began
-
Now Playing: Goat Yoga
-
Now Playing: Women in 30s now having more babies than younger moms in US
-
Now Playing: Are seed ticks putting your family in danger?
-
Now Playing: Rethinking steroid shots for treating knee pain
-
Now Playing: A link between plastic surgery and cancer?
-
Now Playing: Exoskeleton can help with recovery from slipping accidents
-
Now Playing: Couple loses nearly 600 collective pounds for their wedding
-
Now Playing: What is hepatitis C?
-
Now Playing: Drew Brees opens up about exertional heat stroke
-
Now Playing: New report links common painkillers to increased risk of heart attacks
-
Now Playing: Constituent loses his temper at Rep. Tom MacArthur over health care