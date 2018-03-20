Children more likely than before to draw scientists as women, study shows

More
They have fewer preconceptions about who "should" be in a science role.
0:16 | 03/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Children more likely than before to draw scientists as women, study shows
New study finds children. Are becoming increasingly likely to sketch a woman when they drop side to. Yet in the 1960s and Sandy's left some 1% of school age students actually detect it scientists as women. Well today about a third of the kids draw a female scientist.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53888681,"title":"Children more likely than before to draw scientists as women, study shows","duration":"0:16","description":"They have fewer preconceptions about who \"should\" be in a science role.","url":"/Health/video/children-draw-scientists-women-study-shows-53888681","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.