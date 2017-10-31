Transcript for How to detox from your Halloween candy binge

Everybody doctor Mike and they were going to be talking about how to detox from your Halloween sweet indulgences. And how to maybe not absorb all the sugar that you're eating during Halloween. Number one. Before Halloween plan ahead you know you're gonna be eating a ton of garbage so people rest sleep. That good stuff buries them but here's a life act. Right tackler. Be some fiber before going on your Halloween binge. Why if you need at least ten grams of soluble fiber to Stuckey fight vegetables and beans you actually decrease in out of sugar absorbed from stuff like this. By 25%. That's a big number so imagine. Don't done and I think between pac ten can't because inning game but beginning eating candy anyway LC point 5% of the sugar and calories. Next. You very evening a full bag of marshmallows you've eaten every trick or treat candy in the world and you feel like. You need to go into comatose slowed because sugar and I get. Sugar crash is a real thing your kids bounce off the walls but you crash. Totally normal. What do you do yes you should get your rest yet he she get any sleep. But drink water. And a lot of people think all of that's detox to me that's pushing other toxins. Yes water helps you detox and clean up toxins things like that but the real reason you should drink the water is because it hydrates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.