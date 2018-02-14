Transcript for Eating slower could help prevent obesity: Study

A new study from Japan shows that your eating speed could influence what you way researchers looked at six years of data on more than 59000. Over weak Japanese people. They asked how quickly do you meet. That fast dieters it seems had higher body mass indexes why it might be because the body takes twenty minutes to recognize that the stomach is full. Fast dieters continue to eat after their fool because there hasn't been time to feel foreign yet. Other links to higher weights. After dinner snacking and eating dinner within two hours sleeping. Their message if you want to lower weight you might try a lingering habit and burger meals. With his medical minute I'm Marlon signs ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.