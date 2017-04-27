Transcript for Exercise can help offset effects of 'fat gene,' study finds

It's no secret some of us are more prone to pack on the pounds than others. And with the recent discovery of the so called fat gene some feel there's no use trying to control their weight they'll never win. Now a new study reveals there isn't wasted heat extreme. And it may be easier than you think. Researchers and Europe want to see health physical activity affected someone whose genes programmed them to be heavy. They looked at sixty studies that helped the DNA information of more than 180000. Adults. When the researchers compared those with the fat gene exercise. To those with the gene who did a move around the lot they found that physical activity could cancel the genes of that. Paving the way for a lower body mass index smaller waist size and a lower waist to hip ratio. All indicators of a healthier weight. Scientists still don't know and what weight physical activity combats the fat gene. But the findings should give hope to those of us whose family history tilts toward the heavy side with the reassurance that you can fit into your genes. Despite your genes. With this medical minute I'm Stephanie promise them.

