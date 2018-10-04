Transcript for Family history of heart disease doesn't mean you shouldn't exercise, study shows

And there's new evidence possibly this morning that could it. Lower your risk of heart disease even if it runs in your family. Researchers looked at data from nearly a half a million people in great Britain and found that high fitness levels were linked to a 49% lower risk. For coronary heart disease and a 60% lower risk for rip me. The Chicago Cubs tried to hold their home opener but the weather did not cooperate. Then there Wrigley Field or as well pick me up to the ball game and other classics for jingle bells. Well that's what it looked like exactly so the players were on the field as well. Except they were just there to take pictures and shoot some videos in the snow if he can't play but look at us now. This game was rescheduled for this afternoon wintry weather has forced eleven Major League games to be postponed so far this season's well at. The White Sox were fine with it. They're just playing like some thirteen miles away at what are they explain and that was there entering the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.