Transcript for Family searching desperately for bone marrow for 7-month-old with rare immune disorder

Yet this week baby a lice is looking for an all star I just six months all of the doctors said. He wouldn't make it this far if he has a shot at the future at all he needs your help. He needs just the smallest amount of bone marrow from you. To help him live a life hopefully till nine India and can't they smog is on emission her little boy fighting every day to stay alive. A line east is diagnosed with any. Credibly rare immune disorder we just realized he was that's funny second registered person in America to have. This the only cure a bone marrow transplant. The search for a match began his family alliance sister and moving through extended family friends and eventually lead to be the match registry. Apparently there's no registered matches for him in the US foreign and national registries no whining not to eighty single match as his gambling raids in sterilized isolation. Fears even the smallest elements could be fatal northeast hopefully. RSV season. His doctor told us if you are to get this respiratory infection that's going on sleep. That's my license Stanley is hosting be the match events throughout metro Detroit. I just like in an on the there's a little seven month old leading. For a healthy life searching for that one person who could save this little boy's life. I would give them anything and you are all that's ya feel so helpless that none of us are inaction we can't do many things out. Us getting his story out there and doing the best he can that's stating something and that that's helping him fight has Wear on people to give him a gift of life. Next event is at the jagged for working Rochester hills Saturday February 10 from three to 9 PM. Two spots and again. 110 seconds and one key ten seconds and the other key is easy task for donors ages eighteen to forty Morton a test you can also have shipped to your house. Everyone here you don't know what's out there leaning more has been spending elastic weary husbands leading you to get up. Go to one of my guidance on your cheeks someone's meeting. You can help by being tested through the be the matched donor program I put all of that information on our web site. That's WX YC dot com slash all stars. I mean Marie the flame seven action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.