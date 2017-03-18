-
Now Playing: Family's transgender journey: Dad and daughter transition from mother and son
-
Now Playing: When should you replace your medicines?
-
Now Playing: Is reversing diabetes possible?
-
Now Playing: New ibuprofen study raises concern of increased risk of cardiac arrest
-
Now Playing: Family carrying terminally ill baby to term speaks out
-
Now Playing: What the Congressional Budget Office's analysis of the GOP health care plan means for your coverage
-
Now Playing: The Republican health care bill is expected to move forward despite opposition
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles police check on Richard Simmons amid concerns about his health
-
Now Playing: Daylight saving time is coming
-
Now Playing: ESPN's Mike Golic speaks out about managing type 2 diabetes
-
Now Playing: Couple married 51 years has emotional reunion after cancer treatments
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan trying to pass new health care plan despite opposition from Democrats, Republicans and insurance companies
-
Now Playing: Patient reunites with doctor 50 years after undergoing LA hospital's 1st kidney transplant
-
Now Playing: Boy helps elderly man cross the street during hailstorm in act of kindness
-
Now Playing: Video allegedly shows day care worker pushing child down stairs
-
Now Playing: Is interval training the secret to staying young?
-
Now Playing: Some conservative Republicans call health care plan 'Obamacare lite'
-
Now Playing: Wedding party bus catches fire, photographer catches it all on camera
-
Now Playing: When is it important to be frank with your friends?
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' goes inside a metabolic chamber