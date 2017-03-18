Family's transgender journey: Dad and daughter transition from mother and son

More
Eric Maison, 39, and his daughter Corey Maison, 15, are sharing the journey of transitioning from mother and son.
0:42 | 03/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family's transgender journey: Dad and daughter transition from mother and son
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46212845,"title":"Family's transgender journey: Dad and daughter transition from mother and son","duration":"0:42","description":"Eric Maison, 39, and his daughter Corey Maison, 15, are sharing the journey of transitioning from mother and son.","url":"/Health/video/familys-transgender-journey-dad-daughter-transition-mother-son-46212845","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.