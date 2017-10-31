FDA moves to ax claim for heart benefits from soy foods

Monday's announcement by the Food and Drug Administration marks the first time the agency has moved to revoke a health food claim since it began approving such statements in 1990.
0:15 | 10/31/17

The FDA's proposing a rule revoking the heart healthy claims of soy protein. The FDA points to inconsistent evidence that soy protein actually lowers heart damaging LDL cholesterol. It's the first time the agency as ever attempted to retract a previously authorized health plan.

