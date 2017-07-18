Transcript for Florida governor signs fentanyl bill imposing stricter penalties

But once beat the governor Rick Scott is hoping a new law will help battle the ongoing a Buick crisis. House bill for 77 classifieds the synthetic drug fentanyl as a schedule one drug and possession of more than four Grande tell a first degree felony. The new law also imposes new minimum prison sentences and fines drug dealers could also be charged with murder if their customers over to. House any famine it's dealt with this issue whether it's alcoholism and drug abuse noses it doesn't just impact this individual. It impacts everybody around the Tammy impacts their friends. Biographer and family to struggle with alcoholism and family members struggle with drug abuse and it's devastate them well to step in the right direction some lawmakers think more needs to be done. And now Bill Stanley is in response to you get drugs on our on the street. That we need to start looking outlined a transfer on a street. I'm Italian vice mayor Melissa McKinley approached the county attorney today to look at the potentially silly pharmaceutical companies for deceptive marketing. In 2016 there were 592. Overdoses and Palm Beach County. Costing the city a pretty penny in 911 call. The pharmaceutical industry. Companies should help pay. Karma coming after a deadly PDF reported last month Delray Beach has been considering taking some legal action of their own as well. McKinley says she's been approached by some off firms already. But is waiting on the county attorney's insights before moving forward.

