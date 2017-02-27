Transcript for How food fads and diet trends fare for heart health

Juice appliances gluten free diet anti oxidant supplements that promised to keep this young and vital all quick and easy but are they all too good to be true as well. Fad diets and nutritional products aren't always supported by science and now a group of doctors with the American College of Cardiology at gathered the research offering guidance on these nutritional approaches their aim is to help consumers determine what works and what doesn't. For heart health. Their take on juicy not so sweet juice seeing in taking away the pulp. Actually concentrates calories they warn which means you could be getting more calories than you bargained for and much less fiber as to gluten free diet think twice if you don't have a gluten related medical condition there is no science to support adhering to such who died in fact some studies show gluten free diet and healthy people can lead to weight gain and if you really want to protect your heart skipped the anti oxidant supplements no proof they work according to these experts a real proven heart healthy diet adds extra virgin olive oil berries and green leafy vegetables to balanced meals sole holds the juice rice cakes supplements and get some food you can really take to heart. With this medical minute I'm doctor Timothy Johnson.

