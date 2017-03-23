Transcript for Grass-roots campaign to raise funds for teen's bionic legs

At a grassroots charity is giving Annie a teenager a new lease on life and has borne witness set of legs that didn't work properly and Tony its former New York station gives us more. Mystic elements it was 1000%. On board more than a year ago when it docked just adjusted his let's be amputated. No tears no fear. I had said prior when Allison and Gonzales and weapon which is Cook Islands off its frequent and beat them with. This was his life before he was born a twin in South Africa his mother left him. Because he was severely. Formed he was folded in half. With his feet placed on his ears. And they left and Mike after six months. They just thought he was gonna die eighteen ounces. Kinds issues know nick you in South Africa and he made it. Dated out of a south African orphanage adopted by Laura who worked years to get Christian medical care. Fund raisers and insurance helped him get this bar and got in these high tech legs. He's earned microprocessor. Numbers com. And I think that we'll eventually worked with his brain and muscles and very to give them a very normal stride. So I could go heightened muse. I can do waterproof so when it's raining and nothing will happen. After going house to Francisco I wanted to. But the led to come at a huge costs not covered by insurance so check out the emergency children health organization on Staten Island. Is joining the Khaled which is gold fund the effort matching up to 30000 dollars to pay the legs off. Christian center one of a boy and the happy to help anywhere returns. And this stated purpose in neck injury and no regrets what every effort that the seventeen year old port Richmond high school junior is giving to raise the money. It just felt right and it is right right now I'm I couldn't be more happier with the this disenchantment. Let's Staten Island. Seven eyewitness. It's amazing already how naturally they move and he still getting used to them and in two of his attitude about. Didn't smile.

