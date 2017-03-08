Groundbreaking study demonstrates promise and controversy of gene editing in embryos

In a groundbreaking experiment, an international team of scientists on Wednesday officially reported the successful elimination of a genetic disease from human embryos.
A major health headline for you this morning researchers may be one step closer to preventing inherited diseases. Scientists in Oregon say in a lab study they safely repaired a disease causing gene in human embryos. That's a medical first. They found the embryos can help fix themselves if scientists jump start the process early enough. But they stress that there work is lab research only and no where near ready to try in an actual pregnant.

