Health advocacy groups speak out against Senate health care bill

More
ABC News' Serena Williams speaks to a policy advocate with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and an Affordable Care Act enrollee about Senate health care bill.
8:09 | 06/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Health advocacy groups speak out against Senate health care bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48312341,"title":"Health advocacy groups speak out against Senate health care bill","duration":"8:09","description":"ABC News' Serena Williams speaks to a policy advocate with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and an Affordable Care Act enrollee about Senate health care bill.","url":"/Health/video/health-advocacy-groups-speak-senate-health-care-bill-48312341","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.