Transcript for Health benefits of exercise in short burst or longer bouts similar, new study finds

A healthy amount of exercise meet easier than you think according to new research from Duke University. In a study of nearly 5000 adults from 2003 to 2006. Physical activity was trapped using in wearable fitness device they were looking at moderate to vigorous movement. And it whether that exercise lasted under five minutes which they term sporadic or longer which they called continuous. After following their health fourth six years surprising conclusion. It didn't seem to matter whether exercise came in short bursts or longer balance the health benefits were similar. So doesn't matter how you get there as long as your moderate to vigorous exercise adds up to the recommended. 150. Minutes a week you'll win. With this medical minute I'm Stephanie Ramos spree ABC news.

