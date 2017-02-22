Transcript for Healthy eating habits for a happy Oscars weekend

I wrote a book called the body reset died a few years ago. Which is kind of like the pre red carpet ready. Eating program were for five days you take out all the guesswork excuses. For not eating well and you have this delicious white smoothly for reckless. And you have a Craig she snapped. The reds beat reliant and crunchy snack the greens Magee for dinner don't do this for five days. And studies show that people who was the most amount awaiting the first five days and weight loss program are far more likely to stick to the program so. Because of how regimented and us ruptured the first IDs and simple. They are your results or. Astronomical. And so you're more likely to stick with us from the next five days in the five days actors have in the next five days. You replace your dinner smoothie with the regular meals. And then after that you replace tutors movies with a regular meals are just haven't once movie date to regular meals into Craxi snacks. I designed a blender. You can go we'll Harley Pasternak are wonder and you'll see that you know but the blinders governor and the market really good blenders are just too expensive. And we found a way to make an incredible. Best in class slander so much more affordable. And then a partner with John budgets are now you only need to make lenders are homeless man is their home. You can go to any of the 920 John matches locations around the country. And you confine my resets movies there so I'm they're all delicious as white red and green. Go to jump price Moody's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.