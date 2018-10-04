Transcript for Hot off the press: Can peppers cause headaches?

Man who probably won't be eating hot peppers anytime standard in every contest he ate an entire. Carolina reaper the hottest pepper in the. World what I think quite work out right after that he started suffering. From what doctors call a thunder clap headache he sought medical help when the extremely painful headaches continued for days. The guy's fine right now but doctors warn you eating powerful peppers. Isn't for everybody. Yeah imagine that when all the time you can't thank you hear anything now and that's I think it.

