Transcript for Hot tea linked to cancer for smokers, drinkers

Full in medical news now some people who drink tea are being urged to let it cool off a little bit before taking that first set. And he started warns drinking tea that's considered burning hot can cause a two to five times increase in your risk for throat cancer. But only people who also smoke or drink alcohol on a daily basis. Researchers say the hot tea can irritate the lining of the esophagus making it more vulnerable to cancer causing agents like tobacco and alcohol.

