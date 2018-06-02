Hot tea linked to cancer for smokers, drinkers

Smokers and drinkers may want to wait for their morning cup of tea to cool off before they start drinking it, in order to decrease their risk of developing esophageal cancer, a new study suggests.
0:26 | 02/06/18

Full in medical news now some people who drink tea are being urged to let it cool off a little bit before taking that first set. And he started warns drinking tea that's considered burning hot can cause a two to five times increase in your risk for throat cancer. But only people who also smoke or drink alcohol on a daily basis. Researchers say the hot tea can irritate the lining of the esophagus making it more vulnerable to cancer causing agents like tobacco and alcohol.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

