#IAmaPreexistingCondition trends in response to health care bill

More
The House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow states to apply for waivers to allow insurance companies to hike premiums for people with pre-existing conditions.
0:42 | 05/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for #IAmaPreexistingCondition trends in response to health care bill
And are. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47234682,"title":"#IAmaPreexistingCondition trends in response to health care bill","duration":"0:42","description":"The House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow states to apply for waivers to allow insurance companies to hike premiums for people with pre-existing conditions.","url":"/Health/video/iamapreexistingcondition-trends-response-health-care-bill-47234682","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.