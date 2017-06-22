-
Now Playing: White House outlook on GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to push for vote on health care bill next week
-
Now Playing: 4 GOP Senators announce opposition to health care bill
-
Now Playing: What's inside the Senate GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Consumer Reports reveals the top yogurts for your diet
-
Now Playing: Bizarre medical mystery could force NHL star to retire
-
Now Playing: International Yoga Day kicks off in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Doctors' advice for protection in extreme heat conditions
-
Now Playing: Is too much vitamin D hurting you?
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama hosts 'bootcamp weekend' with friends
-
Now Playing: Educator uses his illness to teach life lessons at school
-
Now Playing: Research links physical activity in children to higher academic performances
-
Now Playing: The coffee lover's diet
-
Now Playing: Authorities warn of potential electrocution dangers after Ohio teen drowns in lake
-
Now Playing: 1 person dead, 7 cases confirmed of Legionnaires outbreak in Manhattan
-
Now Playing: Consumer Reports says liquid laundry detergent packets pose risk for people with dementia
-
Now Playing: Tech to prevent hot car deaths: Demo the Driver's Little Helper sensor system
-
Now Playing: Shaun T shares his new summer workouts
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old dances after heart transplant