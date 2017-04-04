Transcript for Kindergartner loses leg after strep throat leads to dangerous infection

It devastating blow for aspiring young dancer who came down with a strep infection in the end it cost her her leg. Family friends of six a real test of whom including their dance studio in Ohio sending words of love and encouragement all of this started with whom are getting strep throat. But then the infection spread to her leg and doctors had to amputate in the 28 years that I've been teaching again this is the most devastating thing we've had to go through I'm never never ending compared he's still happy all the time. But Tess is father says she may have to stay in the hospital for months and needs more procedures before being fitted with a prosthetic leg. The family has set up a goal find me a count me want to assist with medical expenses and her recovery and many in her community and across the country and that they've heard the story our response. Some tough to hear that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.