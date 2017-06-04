Men have higher rates of HPV than women, CDC says

More
Risk was slightly higher for men than for women.
1:07 | 04/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Men have higher rates of HPV than women, CDC says
We've all heard about the infamous human pap Paloma virus or. HPV yes it's more commonly known there are many different HPV viruses some cause just warts but others cause cancer in both men and women but just how widespread is today the CDC gives us some new numbers and their high about 43% of adults had genital HPV and 7% at an oral form. That's from data gathered between 2011. And 2014. The differences between genders are noteworthy HPV is more common in men 45% carry genital HPV 40% in women the cancer causing strains are also more common in men the HPV vaccine administered in late childhood or early adolescence could be the reason that fewer women have the virus. The vaccine is now recommended for both boys and girls so it can protect them before they become sexually act. The HPV vaccine may close the gap between men and women when it comes to this virus and higher vaccination rates overall keep everyone safe. With this medical minute I'm doctor Timothy Johnson.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46629741,"title":"Men have higher rates of HPV than women, CDC says","duration":"1:07","description":"Risk was slightly higher for men than for women. ","url":"/Health/video/men-higher-rates-hpv-women-cdc-46629741","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.