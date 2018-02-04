Transcript for Moms whose babies have heart defects may have long-term heart health risks

Hard enough that babies are born with heart problems but a new study of more than one million women. Shows that dose moms are more likely to end up hospitalized themselves for heart disease at some point. They were to place is likely to have a heart attack as lovers of the same age plays a connection scientists aren't sure. If her babies problem is genetic perhaps the same genes make mothers are prone to problems as well. Another theory moms of sick children experiencing viewers about a stress. Along with less time to care for their own health both of which makes them more likely to get heart disease so what to do. There's no lecture screaming or medication necessary. The best thing is to recognize this risky and eat right exercise and stop smoking. If you do see signs that something isn't right see your doctor so that you can get back on track to being a great mother. But this medical minute I'm Ginny Norman ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.