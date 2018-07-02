Olympians use VR to train for 2018 Winter Games

U.S. skiers used a headset and 360-degree videos to place themselves on the slopes of Pyeongchang.
0:45 | 02/07/18

Transcript for Olympians use VR to train for 2018 Winter Games

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

