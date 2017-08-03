Transcript for Patient reunites with doctor 50 years after undergoing LA hospital's 1st kidney transplant

So the best of my knowledge. Mr. hook has a kidney transplant is the longest. Surviving transplants. In medical history. At just six years old Tommy Pope became the first pediatric patient at children's hospital Los Angeles. To undergo a kidney transplant in 1967. Now the 56 year old has returned to the hospital. To reunite with his doctor on this occasion to commemorate the transplants fiftieth anniversary. I've lived life size played baseball and call often. When and vacations and fifty years I mean there's a lot of stuff to do. Hope organ donor was his very own father who passed away in 1998. Doctor Richard finds at the pediatric pathologist. Who treated hope initiated. The dialysis and transplant program at the hospital. He says not only did this first ever kidney transplant. Revolutionize medicine. But it also gave others how. We had no idea. Fifty years ago that we could accomplish. Having someone survive. With one kidney. For fifty years. Fourteen year old Jamal finds Heidi kidney transplant two weeks ago and says it was important for her to meet the doctor and surviving patience. He's stories really inspiring. Didn't know that can skinny jeans thank you laugh lines. Both men agree united for the first time five years ago and have been in contact since and they also received an award to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the transplant. Doctor fine continues to work part time and local hospital. I mean looking back then and now was an awesome thing they did Kwame. I didn't know that when Alice six and a half place where he had better maybe Gomez ABC seven. Eyewitness needs.

