-
Now Playing: 'Dobby' the newborn giraffe gets plasma treatment to bolster immune system
-
Now Playing: Penicillin mold cultured by Alexander Fleming auctioned for more than $14,000
-
Now Playing: Federal health officials investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak
-
Now Playing: Tree has massive amount of pollen
-
Now Playing: Workout moves 'GMA' anchor Michael Strahan loves to hate
-
Now Playing: Catching up with little girl who needed a kidney and her teacher who gave the life-saving gift
-
Now Playing: Pompe disease and treatments highlighted in Trump's address
-
Now Playing: North Carolina cat rescued from inside chimney
-
Now Playing: Boy runs from girl in toddler wrestling match
-
Now Playing: David Cassidy reveals details about dementia battle
-
Now Playing: Colorectal cancer rates up sharply in younger adults
-
Now Playing: Iranian infant affected by travel ban recovering after heart surgery
-
Now Playing: Viola Davis sheds light on 'impostor syndrome'
-
Now Playing: 'Biggest Loser' star Bob Harper reveals heart attack scare
-
Now Playing: How food fads and diet trends fare for heart health
-
Now Playing: Babies photographed cuddled up in molds of their moms' pregnant bellies
-
Now Playing: Amal Clooney shows off baby bump at Cesar Awards
-
Now Playing: Naloxone: The basics
-
Now Playing: Study: Stress hormone linked to obesity
-
Now Playing: 10% Happier: 'Jackie,' '20th Century Women' actor Billy Crudup