Penicillin mold cultured by Alexander Fleming auctioned for more than $14,000

A mold sample may seem like an unlikely prize, but a sample of penicillin mold pulled in more than $14,000 when it was sold at auction this week in the U.K.
0:42 | 03/03/17

