Transcript for Pompe disease and treatments highlighted in Trump's address

An incredible young woman is with us this evening who should serve as an inspiration. So. Today is rare disease day and joining us in the gallery is a rare disease survivor. Megan Crowley. Megan. Megan was diagnosed with pom pay disease a rare and serious illness when she was fifteen months ago. She was not expected to live past five. And receiving this news Megan's dead JR and fought with everything he had to save the life. Of his precious child. He founded a company to look for accuser and helped develop the drugs that saved Megan's lives. Today she is twenty years old. N a sophomore at Notre Dame. Megan Starr is about the unbounded power. Of a father's love for ability. But our slow and burdensome approval process. At the Food and Drug Administration. Keeps too many advances like the one that saved Megan's life. From reaching those in need. If we slash the restraints. Not just at the FDA. But across our government then we will be blessed with far more Americans just like Megan.

