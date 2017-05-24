Poor sleep is linked to higher death risk in those with heart issues

More
The study's findings are in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
0:18 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Poor sleep is linked to higher death risk in those with heart issues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47623524,"title":"Poor sleep is linked to higher death risk in those with heart issues","duration":"0:18","description":"The study's findings are in the Journal of the American Heart Association.","url":"/Health/video/poor-sleep-linked-higher-death-risk-heart-issues-47623524","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.