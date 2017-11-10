Puerto Ricans face growing threat from disease

More
3.4 million U.S. citizens on the island are now facing a public health threat.
0:23 | 10/11/17

Transcript for Puerto Ricans face growing threat from disease
Emerging health crisis is happening in Puerto Rico amid the devastation caused by hurricane Maria CDC is evaluating four deaths. Possibly from leftists Perot says a bacterial disease that can cause a wide range of symptoms. Pamphlets are now being distributed to residents about how to prevent the disease so far. There have been ten cases diagnosed through out the I'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

