Transcript for Later school start times help teens' moods, study says

Is your teen tired and grumpy. Part of that comes with the turf but new research confirms that it might not be entirely their fault. If teens feel a lot of pressure to get good grades and participate in afterschool activities all while making new friends and deciding their career path. This processed meat for late nights in theory of little sleep. Could starting school a little more in tune with their natural circadian rhythm help. New research looked at how later school start times affected a group of teenage girls at a school in Singapore. Just by moving school start time later by 45 minutes the teams reported more sleep and better mood within one month. The American academy of pediatrics supports the idea. In a 2014 statement the organization recommended a middle school and high school start time no earlier than 8:30 AM. In addition they emphasized the importance of teenagers getting aid in the half 109 and a half hours of sleep a night. While supported by science parents and teens may be thinking yeah has if during the 20112012. School year only 18% a public school started at 8:30 AM or later. If you start schools later critics argue transportation problems follow. Particularly related to school buses during rush hour traffic. Others worry that delayed school start times won't make it hard to schedule after school activities regardless of your school start time. Pediatricians implore teens to get a regular bedtime. And limit cell phone and TB used before bed. Many argue that a media curfew would be great for teens it couldn't hurt parents either. This medical minute I'm Charlotte signs ABC news.

