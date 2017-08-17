Scientists tout positive findings in peanut allergy pill study

The pill is a mix of probiotics and tiny amounts of peanut to build tolerance.
A potential medical breakthrough tonight for millions who suffer from peanut allergies Australian scientist reporting successful trials for a pill. With a mix of pro by Alex and tiny amounts of peanuts to build tolerance for. The study finding 82% of children who took the pill for eighteen months had smaller allergic reactions. Or your Slater.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

