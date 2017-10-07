Sit-in over health care bill

More
Protesters held a sit-in inside Sen. Portman's office over the health care bill.
0:34 | 07/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sit-in over health care bill
Yeah. It's cool. Well. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48554098,"title":"Sit-in over health care bill","duration":"0:34","description":"Protesters held a sit-in inside Sen. Portman's office over the health care bill.","url":"/Health/video/sit-health-care-bill-48554098","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.