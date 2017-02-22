Transcript for Smallest patient to survive at Chicago hospital heading home

She wasn't always able to do this. Being able to feed her baby even hold her baby. Scuffle. That were born here. Think we'll. Even local. And eat and Martin's new her Prius Clancy it would force an early delivery but she delivered at just 23 weeks. Baby Ariana was only thirteen ounces. There fifty nurses here at the knee Q and even more support staff. For the sickest patients they require a 101 attention from the nurses that was the case with baby Arianna when she first came in. Your last. Month the baby I have it for him humans Mary sick when she first came in she had a really rough beginning. While an average stay in the view at mount Sinai is 21 days may be Arianna Willis state 141. Days. But now she is finally well enough to go home. It's great I mean she looks so good she looks likes he's never was a little tiny thing. Nurses grow attached to the babies and parents but no leaving is the best outcome. That makes you can't crying out Interbank. And I teens in a bank account. Humidity keeps me greatly war I. It feels to me a miracle like a blessing back and gifts and that's that's how identity Lincoln put it a blessing and again. I am very grateful. BD Ariana was due in January. With our early birth stay in October. She will soon be sleeping in our own suburban Rome for the first time out of the nick you she's expected to be discharged tomorrow. At mount Sinai hospital Leah hope ABC seven Eyewitness News.

