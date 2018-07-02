What exactly is the 'stomach flu?'

More
Norovirus, sometimes referred to as "the stomach flu" or "food poisoning," causes gastroenteritis or inflammation of the stomach and intestines.
1:10 | 02/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What exactly is the 'stomach flu?'
Yeah. I do. OK. Moon. Oh. Oh yeah. And and. And. I. Okay. Yeah. Or. Yeah. Yeah. You. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52903906,"title":"What exactly is the 'stomach flu?'","duration":"1:10","description":"Norovirus, sometimes referred to as \"the stomach flu\" or \"food poisoning,\" causes gastroenteritis or inflammation of the stomach and intestines.","url":"/Health/video/stomach-flu-52903906","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.